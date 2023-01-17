Patient Square Capital Appoints Environmental, Social and Governance Executive Catherine Soler as Director

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital announced today that Catherine Soler has joined as a Director in the firm's Transformation and Growth (TAG) Team, in a newly created role that builds upon Patient Square Capital's commitment to environmental, social and governance efforts. Prior to joining Patient Square, Ms. Soler helped develop the ESG program at Vista Equity Partners, where she took a hands-on and data driven approach to integrating ESG across the funds' practices.

Ms. Soler will build upon Patient Square's growing ESG initiatives by developing and driving an ESG framework that is fully integrated across the firm and enhances engagement with key stakeholders. She will also work alongside Patient Square's deal teams to help evaluate ESG risk and opportunities and seek to advise portfolio companies on their implementation of ESG best practices.

"A commitment to ESG is one of the founding tenets of Patient Square, and we feel privileged to have someone with the experience and accomplishments of Catherine join to push those priorities forward," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square.

"Advancing ESG in the private equity industry has been a passion of mine for years. I'm thrilled to join a firm that allows me to utilize my skills in the health care industry, which presents so many opportunities to create value through environmental, social, and governance initiatives," said Ms. Soler.

Prior to joining Vista Equity Partners, Ms. Soler worked at SoftBank's Vision Fund, where she served as an ESG advisor to portfolio companies and developed partnerships to leverage their products for leading social good organizations. Prior to SoftBank, Ms. Soler held numerous positions including at global impact investor Acumen. Ms. Soler began her career at Deloitte & Touche and earned her CPA certification in New York State. Ms. Soler holds a B.S. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame where she served as Student Body President and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley where she incubated her own social enterprise focused on integrative health.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

