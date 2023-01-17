U.S. Money Reserve to Serve as an Official Sponsor of the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve proudly announces it will be an official sponsor of the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction at Westworld of Scottsdale in Arizona, January 21-29. The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, Barrett-Jackson's flagship auction welcomes hundreds of thousands of automotive enthusiasts to Scottsdale as they sell more than 1,900 collectible vehicles, all with No Reserve.

As the presenting sponsor of the South Showcase at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction from January 21 to 29, U.S. Money Reserve and members of its precious metals IRA division will be available at Booth EQ3 in the South Showcase for individual consultations.

At a time of heightened market volatility and economic uncertainty, diversifying traditional paper assets with physical precious metals is a critical consideration for any balanced portfolio. As such, attendees are invited to visit U.S. Money Reserve IRA team members at Booth EQ3 in the South Showcase to learn more about the importance of diversifying portfolios with tangible assets like gold and silver.

"U.S. Money Reserve is thrilled to once again be an official sponsor of this year's Barrett-Jackson auction," said Angela Roberts, CEO at U.S. Money Reserve. "As individuals look to include tangible assets as part of a long-term financial diversification strategy, we offer customers an alternative plan of action for their portfolios. We welcome to our booth anyone who is interested in learning more about physical precious metals as part of a balanced portfolio."

A precious metals IRA combines the protection and performance of physical gold and silver with the modern convenience and tax benefits of an IRA. Knowledgeable U.S. Money Reserve IRA team members will be at the precious metals leader's booth to explain the quick, seamless process for how to transfer or roll over portions of qualifying retirement accounts—such as IRAs or 401(k)s—into a precious metals IRA.

For more than 50 years, enthusiasts from all over the world have flocked to the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. The highly televised event draws more than 300,000 spectators over nine days. Widely regarded as a barometer of the collectible car industry, the Barrett-Jackson auctions have evolved over the years into world-class automotive lifestyle events where thousands of the world's most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience—in person and on live national and international television.

For more information on precious metals IRA or to speak with company leadership, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmr.com or Lacy Jansson at lacy@statuslabs.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals and precious metals IRAs.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow them on Twitter.

