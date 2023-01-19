IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services company, today announced the appointment of Lasse Glassen as chief communications and investor relations officer.

Allied Universal Appoints Lasse Glassen as Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer

Glassen will be responsible for developing and accelerating communications to the company's global customers, as well as to its approximately 800,000 employees worldwide. Additionally, as its Investor relations officer, he will focus on external shareholder and lender communications, ensuring the company is appropriately and strategically positioned with analysts, investors and all stakeholders.

"We are very excited to have Lasse Glassen join our team. His background and experience in communications and investor relations made him the perfect candidate for our organization," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal chairman and CEO. "The entire executive leadership team believes that Lasse fits into our hard charging and dynamic culture and adds tremendous value to the organization now and into the future."

Glassen has more than 30 years of senior-level investor relations, corporate communications, media relations and corporate finance experience. Before joining Allied Universal, Glassen was managing director at Addo Investor Relations, a strategic communications firm where he advised a broad array of clients on investor relations, merger and acquisition transaction communications, corporate communications, media relations and initial public offerings. Prior to this, Glassen was director of investor relations at Fisker Automotive, Inc., a privately held global automotive company where he oversaw and directed the establishment of the company's investor relations function. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility in investor relations and corporate financial planning and analysis at The DIRECTV Group, Inc., formerly Hughes Electronics. Glassen has a Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

"I am thrilled to be named Allied Universal's global chief communications and investor relations officer and look forward to collaborating with this outstanding team to create and execute impactful engagement strategies with its internal and external stakeholders," Glassen said. "I have followed and admired the tremendous rise of Allied Universal over the years to become the world's leader in mission-critical security services. With a significant amount of additional runway for growth ahead, this is an extremely exciting time to take on this role."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

