InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Towel Warmer (HOF-303)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to warm a towel and infuse it with a fresh and pleasing scent," said an inventor, from Richmond, Texas, "so I invented the FABRIC WARMER. My design could make drying off after a shower or bath a more relaxing and comforting experience."

The patent-pending invention provides a warm, scented towel after bathing or showering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional towel warming devices. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help relax or energize the user. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, spas, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-303, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

