Megan Schneider Named Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

Co-Founder and Previous CEO, Mark M. Skinner to stay on as Executive Chairman of the Board

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) announced today that Megan Schneider has been promoted to chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2023.

"Since joining us in 2019 as chief operating officer, Meg has demonstrated at every turn the terrific balance between strategic thinking and practical hands-on tactical execution," said Skinner. "Most recently, she successfully led our technology integration initiatives, the expansion of our client services, and established the infrastructure to accelerate our organic growth ambitions. Meg is the perfect leader for the organization as we start the next chapter in our story."

"I am honored to lead USRBP, comprised of our incredible team of dedicated colleagues who serve our clients and the communities in which we work," said Schneider. "We're strategically well-positioned, with a wide breadth of solutions to achieve dynamic growth. I look forward to working with our board of directors as we continue to build upon our solid foundation."

Mark M. Skinner, USRBP co-founder and former chief executive officer, has transitioned to the role of executive chairman of the board, focusing on the acquisition of new partners to further expand retirement, health, and financial wellness solutions as well as national coverage.

Schneider joined USRBP from Willis Towers Watson (wtw) and has been president since April 2021. She earned an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business, and a BS from Fairfield University.

About U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. USRBP serves over 12,500 employer groups with 3 million participants through 51 regional Partner Firms. For more information, visit www.usrbpartners.com.

