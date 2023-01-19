Tantus Tech Wins Task Order to Continue Support of Health and Human Services Office of Finance

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) was awarded a task order to support the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Finance (OF) across two major initiatives: the Financial Systems Improvement Program (FSIP) and the Financial Business Intelligence Program (FBIP). Under this task order, Tantus will also provide project management support, functional expertise, technical expertise, and operational support for projects and activities across key HHS financial systems such as the Unified Financial Management System (UFMS).

"This is the third time HHS OF has awarded this contract to Tantus," said Buck Keswani, Tantus CEO. "We are so thankful to have the opportunity to continue our support of these key financial systems, projects, and programs. Since day one, we've been committed to serving as a flexible partner, delivering the expertise HHS OF needs to meet compliance and financial management reporting requirements, including Oracle expertise. HHS OF supports a complex environment, and we will continue to bring the thought leadership and technical understanding needed to achieve their initiatives as they look forward to modernizing and optimizing HHS' financial systems."

The task order was awarded under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center's (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 Small Business (CIO-SP3 SB) contract. This represents another successful win for Tantus under the vehicle, which is consistently ranked one of the top ten contractors based on contract awards.

Tantus is an IT development and management consulting firm providing innovative and reliable support to our federal customers. We bring nearly two decades of experience collaborating with the government to make "Our World, Better" by delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cybersecurity.

