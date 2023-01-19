TRU EARTH ANNOUNCES LATEST INNOVATION IN TABLET TECHNOLOGY -- AND IT GOES IN YOUR DISHWASHER

New Dishwasher Detergent Tablets Feature Eco-Technology With Toxic-Free Rinse Aid For Sparkling Clean Dishes

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's pre-washing or re-washing, using unnecessary chemicals, or the bulky plastic packaging, washing dishes — whether by hand or in the dishwasher — is one of the most hated chores. That's why Tru Earth , the global household cleaning product company committed to eradicating plastic containers in the household, has created a new, innovative way to clean your dishes.

Today, Tru Earth announced the newest addition to its portfolio of household cleaning products, Tru Earth Dishwasher Detergent Tablets, an eco-friendly solution to help reduce single-use plastics while cleaning your dirty dishes, flatware, and cookware. Each tablet is hard on grease and stains and has a built-in rinse aid for sparkling clean dishes. Each tiny but mighty tablet packs a punch, effectively cleaning dishes without harming the planet.

"With our newest innovation in the household cleaning products space, Tru Earth is introducing a dishwashing solution that gives families another opportunity to further eliminate plastic containers in their homes without forgoing the effectiveness they expect and deserve from their cleaning products," said Brad Liski, CEO and co-founder. "Our Tru Earth Dishwasher Detergent Tablets deliver a cleaner way to clean and demonstrate how our collective impact can make true lasting change."

Using Tru Earth's new compact dishwashing technology is intuitive. Simply detach one tablet, place it in the regular dishwasher detergent dispenser, close the door, and start your machine. Soon you'll have dishes that have been cleaned without the use of chlorine, phosphates, dyes, bleach, or 1,4-Dioxane. Not to mention, like all Tru Earth products, the dishwashing tablets are cruelty-free.

"Our customers — our #TruChangeMakers — told us a dish detergent was the next product they wanted most. We listened and created a new detergent that is here to change the dishwashing game," said Ryan McKenzie, CMO and co-founder of Tru Earth. "Our new dishwashing tablets have all-natural effective cleaning power in a small dose, and also come in paper packaging. It's an innovation we're truly proud of and can't wait for people to try it."

Tru Earth Dishwasher Detergent Tablets are produced entirely by Tru Earth in North America and currently available online at tru.earth/TruEarth-Dishwasher-Detergent-Tablets .

About Tru Earth

Tru Earth®, with offices in Canada and the U.S., is a global household cleaning product company focused on biodegradability and the elimination of waste. At its core, Tru Earth is a movement of 1 million people in 78 countries committed to combating the billions of plastic containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year (#TruEarthMovement™). Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household cleaning products industry, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and furthering our critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet. Tru Earth's suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. At Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very big doors.

