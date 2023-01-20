SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. - VERA

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vera and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 3, 2023, Vera issued a press release announcing what it characterized as "positive topline results" in its Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Although Vera's product candidate met its primary endpoint, analysts noted that the Phase 2b data would need to be replicated in a pivotal trial in order to secure regulatory approval and that other competing drugs in development might be more effective than atacicept. Accordingly, following the release of the Phase 2b data, Wedbush downgraded Vera to neutral from outperform.

On this news, Vera's stock price fell $11.84 per share, or 64.7%, to close at $6.46 per share on January 4, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

