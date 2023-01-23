LongPath Welcomes Sam Cummings as Chief Financial Officer and Joe Quoyeser as Chief Commercial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongPath Technologies, Inc. ("LongPath"), a monitoring service providing continuous detection and quantification of methane emissions for the oil field, today announced the appointment of Sam Cummings as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Chief Financial Officer and Joe Quoyeser as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

www.LongPathTech.com (PRNewswire)

LongPath deploys advanced and scalable technology to continuously monitor and quantify methane emissions in oil and gas. LongPath systems are uniquely flexible, allowing operators to tailor measurement frequency, quantification rigor, detection thresholds, and alert modality to meet strategic objectives. LongPath's open-path laser systems can scale from a single site to dozens of facilities across 20 square miles. In addition to applications in energy, LongPath's technology addresses emerging GHG monitoring markets including agriculture, waste management, mining, and urban monitoring.

As CFO, Sam Cummings will be responsible for capital formation, financial reporting, accounting, investor relations, business intelligence, legal and human resources. In addition, as EVP of Strategy, Sam will drive growth strategies in core and new verticals, geographies and applications of LongPath's game-changing quantified and continuous methane detection technology.

Sam joins LongPath from Vision Ridge Partners, a Boulder-based Sustainable Real Asset Investor with $3+ billion under management. At Vision Ridge, Sam served as a Principal focused on Energy and Mobility investments. Previously, Sam was a Senior Associate in the Energy and Infrastructure group at KGS-Alpha Capital Markets (now BMO Capital Markets).

"I'm incredibly excited to join the LongPath team at this critical stage in the evolution of both the company and broader industry. I believe in the power of successful investments in innovative technologies, capital markets, deep industry partnerships and thoughtful regulation to drive collaborative frameworks for a lower-emission energy future. LongPath sits at the nexus of what I've spent my career working on: incredibly compelling opportunities for economic value creation and significant emissions reduction potential."

Responsible for customer value commercial execution, Joe Quoyeser will help deliver solutions to enable upstream and midstream operators to scale up their monitoring with LongPath to basin and enterprise level deployments.

Previously, Joe served as Interim Chief Executive of University Lands (UL), where he was responsible for maximizing the value of 2.1 million acres in West Texas for the benefit of the Permanent University Fund. Previously, Joe spent 31 years in management consulting, most recently with McKinsey & Company. Joe began his career as a petroleum engineer for Exxon in the Permian Basin.

"I have followed LongPath almost from its inception. I interacted with most of the methane solution providers during my tenure with UL, and LongPath was clearly the most compelling in terms of technical depth and the ability of the solution to scale. I am excited to join the executive team and play a leading role in helping the industry to reduce the emissions impacts of oil and gas production in the U.S. onshore, which is the world's most strategic hydrocarbon resource base."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LongPath Technologies, Inc.