Anywhere to Release Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on February 23, 2023

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, prior to the company's webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.

During this call, the company will report its 2022 financial results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at anywhere.re under "Investors" or by dialing 888-330-3077 (toll free); international participants should dial 646-960-0674. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 198,900 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,500 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

