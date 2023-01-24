Code Ninjas Expands Footprint with Multi-Unit Deal in Northeast Florida

Nation's Leading Children's Coding Franchise Kicks Off 2023 with Substantial Growth in Jacksonville Market

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person kids coding franchise, is deepening its Florida presence with the announcement of a 2-unit deal in the Jacksonville area. The locations will be operated by Ryan Clark. This recent agreement marks four total units under Clark's ownership in Northeast Florida, whose newest location is set to open in Q2 of this year in The World of Golf area, just south of Jacksonville in St. Augustine, FL, with an additional center on schedule to open its doors in Spring of 2024.

The Jacksonville market has quickly become an epicenter of business innovation, earning recognition as one of the top 10 cities for entrepreneurs in 2022. However, the reason for the brand's recent growth can be attributed to Clark's commitment to providing an educational service that compliments Jacksonville's public-school systems, offering coding courses as not only a way to learn problem solving and behavioral skills, but gain confidence and social interaction capabilities. Clark also hopes to contribute to the business community's growing need for high-caliber talent in the technology industry.

"Ryan is performing exceptionally well as a franchisee," said Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "There's oftentimes an obvious causation as to the kinds of people that tend to fit well in the franchise model, and Ryan's military experience is undoubtedly a direct correlation to his work ethic, adaptability, persistence and the way in which he carries his responsibilities with such pride."

Clark's involvement with Code Ninjas began well before he invested in the brand. Prior to setting roots in Jacksonville, Clark was on active duty as an Officer in the Air Force for nine years before transferring to the reserves, where he currently serves part-time. Yet, the turning point of Clark's career was his entrance into product management development, where he admitted to feeling underprepared in his lack of technology training. In the wake of his concerns regarding his own personal skillset, Clark had his children's best interests at top of mind, which is why he immediately enrolled them in Code Ninjas.

"I believed there to be a huge gap in the education my children were receiving and worried they weren't being equipped with the skills they needed to be successful in the real world," explained Clark. "To be successful in this day and age, you need to have tech skills. I knew there had to be other parents out there exploring the same avenues, which lead me to bring Code Ninjas to Northeast Florida."

Clark's recently-discovered passion for children's education won't be slowing down any time soon. The entrepreneur has set plans to continue to grow the Code Ninjas brand across Northeast Florida, hoping to reach 10 Code Ninjas centers across the area, and even expanding his services beyond coding, potentially offering assistance for former ninjas who are entering the job market or pursuing tech-specific educational goals, such as robotic certifications.

"My goal is to be the place where Floridian kids go to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and prepare for the future," added Clark. "Fifteen years from now, I want our Ninjas to be leaders in space and technology, working on rockets - or even flying them!"

Code Ninjas is actively seeking entrepreneurs to expand locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

