Curation Health Announces Pilot Program with University of Maryland Medical System and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Collaboration supports shift to Value-Based Care and focus on innovative solutions to advance accessible, affordable, quality care

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curation Health — creators of a value-based care platform facilitating provider-plan collaboration, has announced a strategic partnership with University of Maryland Medical System and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst). This collaboration supports UMMS, CareFirst and Curation Health's shared commitment to improving population health and wellness and reducing the total cost of care through success in value-based care programs and innovation.

When providers have access to data insights, they spend more time delivering quality patient care.

The Curation Health platform supports the provider workflow by integrating clinically relevant data from multiple sources into point-of-care workflow tools for closure of clinical and quality gaps over time. When providers have access to data insights that are synthesized and relevant, they get to spend more time delivering care and building meaningful patient relationships. The Curation Health platform will support the network through a piloted project with primary care providers at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group, a network of physicians affiliated with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. This is the first project to come out of UMMS and CareFirst's five-year partnership to drive innovation and improve the health experience and outcomes for all populations.

"UMMS and CareFirst have such a strong partnership and reputation for innovation. As a provider of a technology platform to support their value-based care journey, we're really excited to partner with them to launch, scale and sustain value-based care performance for both organizations," said Kevin Coloton, Founder & CEO at Curation Health.

"A large portion of our physicians' workday is spent managing administrative tasks," said Stephanie Selby, Vice President of Clinical Operations at UMMS. "We expect that implementing technology-focused solutions such as the Curation Health platform will help lessen the amount of time that physicians need to spend on these administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on what's most important—their patient's care."

CareFirst's expertise in provider and population performance measurement supports UMMS' key strategic objectives to better orient its hospitals and community practices for population health activities and clinical integration. This will result in better performance on clinical, quality, affordability and patient experience measures for all of the people served by both organizations.

"This collaboration supports our shared goal to identify barriers to access for quality healthcare in our region," said Tich Changamire, Chief Medical Officer, CareFirst. "The gained insights will guide creative and impactful ways to empower patients at greatest risk while improving the overall health and wellness of the region we serve."

About Curation Health

Curation Health was founded by a team of healthcare veterans and clinicians to help providers and health plans effectively navigate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care. Our prospective risk adjustment platform for value-based care drives quality program performance by curating relevant insights from disparate sources and delivering them in real time to clinicians and care teams. With Curation Health, clinicians enjoy a streamlined, comprehensive clinical documentation process that enables better clinical and financial outcomes while simultaneously reducing clinical administrative burdens on providers. We take pride in combining the flexibility and speed of a startup with decades of leadership experience and know-how from roles in leading services companies including Clinovations, Evolent Health, and The Advisory Board Company. For more information on Curation Health, visit: curationhealth.co

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state's future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System's anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 85th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.6 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2021, CareFirst invested $26.2 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

