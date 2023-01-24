InnovateMR acquires Qualitative B2B Expert Network, Ivy Exec

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovateMR, a global sampling and full-service market research technology firm, has acquired Ivy Exec, for an undisclosed amount. Ivy Exec is a qualitative expert network of B2B professionals offering career growth support and paid research opportunities. As a leader in specialized research, this acquisition further accelerates InnovateMR's commitment to data quality and global B2B survey participant reach.

This acquisition further accelerates InnovateMR's commitment to data quality and global B2B survey participant reach.

"InnovateMR has long dedicated our mission to advancing data integrity and respondent quality for the insights industry, and it guides us in everything we do," InnovateMR Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Wilding-Brown, said. "Our consolidation with Ivy Exec dramatically expands our B2B research capabilities with the team's curated global expert network, as well as Ivy Exec's exclusive participant sourcing model which will further bolster our commitment to quality. Now more than ever, clients need a valid and trusted source for high quality B2B respondents for both quantitative and qualitative research; we are thrilled to join forces with Ivy Exec's talented team to bring this combined offering to the industry with the support of 270+ of the world's top research professionals."

Ivy Exec boasts a resume-vetted expert network of over 2.5 million professionals worldwide, providing specialized access to niche B2B audiences for qualitative research. This also includes exclusive member-only content for survey participants, curated job listings, career advisory services, professional development tools, mentorship and network opportunities, as well as thought leadership from an extensive library of webinars and whitepapers. With a differentiated sourcing and retention strategy from alumni networks of top universities in the United States and other proprietary channels, Ivy Exec will provide InnovateMR clients with the opportunity to gather in-depth insights from experienced professionals including c-suite executives and other highly specialized subject matter experts across various high-demand verticals. Additionally, Ivy Exec clients will benefit from access to InnovateMR's technology and expertise in quantitative B2B research. Leveraging InnovateMR's combined offering of B2B quantitative and qualitative services, the firm expects to expand quickly both within the market research industry as well as other key verticals such as Healthcare, Fintech, Venture Capital, Private Equity along with consultancies.

Elena Bajic, founder of Ivy Exec, will remain in the business and will take on a new role as President of Ivy Exec. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise in B2B qualitative recruitment to InnovateMR as a complementary offering. This new partnership will empower us to meet our clients' need for hybrid solutions, combining both qualitative and quantitative methods into one all-encompassing research experience," Elena said. "We look forward to continuing our rapid growth and expansion into new verticals alongside InnovateMR, now with broader solutions that will prepare us for the future of mix-method research."

CIVC Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm who invested in InnovateMR last year, comments on what this means for the future. "InnovateMR continues to be an excellent platform to capitalize on the attractive growth trends in the B2B insights industry. Including the new addition of Ivy Exec, we have seen an impressive 70% YoY growth rate since the beginning of our partnership in early 2022. The Company's investment in Ivy Exec significantly enhances the value proposition for clients by enabling the combined company to provide both qualitative and quantitative research services at superior quality levels." Doug Potters, Partner at CIVC Partners, said. "We are excited for the future growth prospects of InnovateMR and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions to enhance the Company's service offerings."

About InnovateMR & Ivy Exec

InnovateMR is a full-service and ResTech sampling company that delivers faster, quality insights from business and consumer audiences utilizing cutting-edge technologies to support agile research. Now offering a highly engaged and resume-verified B2B community for qualitative research through Ivy Exec, InnovateMR can engage the most sought-after industry experts for a broad variety of research projects and methodologies, including focus groups, roundtables, quantitative sampling, and more.

As industry pioneers in online panel research, InnovateMR provides world-class end-to-end survey programming, targeted global sampling, and customized consulting services to support informed, data-driven strategies, and identify growth opportunities. Known for its celebrated status in customer service and results, InnovateMR and Ivy Exec combine boutique-level service with extensive niche reach to achieve partner success.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm established in 1970 to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and founders. Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2.1 billion in 77 platforms, primarily as growth and buyout capital along with founders and executives in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector. CIVC Partners currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

If you have an opportunity that may be an acquisition candidate for InnovateMR, please contact Doug Potters (dpotters@civc.com), Brian James (bjames@civc.com), or Stephen LaFrance (slafrance@civc.com).

