John McAdams Named as President of SOCIALDEALER

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John McAdams, one of the most recognized leaders in the automotive industry, has been appointed President of intelligent social advertising platform SOCIALDEALER.

McAdams brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the automotive industry, including at CDK and DealerON, and is moving up from his current role as Vice President of Sales at SOCIALDEALER. In his first action as President, McAdams is launching SkyLab, a cutting-edge paid social platform, to continue to execute successful organic and paid campaigns in the fast-paced and integral social sphere.

"I am excited to be taking this next step in my journey at SOCIALDEALER," said John McAdams. "This is a pivotal time for the company, as we embark on the next stage of our accelerated growth journey. I'll be working to integrate our new paid social platform, SkyLab, along with proprietary data sets to deliver cutting edge social solutions to our dealer partners. SkyLab will revolutionize the way automotive dealers can leverage paid and organic social media to exponentially drive more traffic and leads while delivering a frictionless process for auto intenders. In addition, I'll lead the sales and operations teams as we deliver our next generation, best in class social and reputation management solutions that enable our customers to be more efficient and profitable."

With more than 15 years of expertise, SOCIALDEALER is the automotive industry's premier social media agency, helping clients sell and service more vehicles by utilizing proprietary in-market shopper data to build insightful, relevant social campaigns. Notable partnerships, including Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, combined with certified strategists and coordinators, position SOCIALDEALER at the forefront of social media in the automotive industry.

