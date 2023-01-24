Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2023, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.

Palantir logo (PRNewswire)

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q4.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations

investors@palantir.com

Media

media@palantir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.