Serotonin Centers Enters Southern Virginia with 10-Unit Development Deal

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the wellness and anti-aging/longevity franchise established by nationally-recognized fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, has secured an agreement to develop 10 franchises in Southern Virginia. The first two centers are slated to open in Virginia Beach and Oyster Point in the third quarter of the year, with site selection underway for the remaining eight locations.

As the nation's first franchise brand to enter the anti-aging and hormone treatment space, Serotonin Centers offers membership tiers for clients to receive a vast lineup of next-level wellness and longevity treatment options, including cutting-edge hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, immunity, recovery treatments and more.

The new Serotonin Centers franchises will be owned and operated by husband & wife team Bobby Garofalis and Alex Soldo, two local entrepreneurs and dental practitioners who have built a successful dental practice in the coastal Virginia area over the past 15 years. With this new venture, the duo aims to diversify their wellness offerings to the community with the variety of anti-aging and longevity offerings of Serotonin.

"The science behind anti-aging and health optimization is all there. Now, it's a matter of educating the public on the value and efficiency behind the treatments," Garofalis said. "Ultimately, we want to add substance and quality to people's lives, helping them to maximize their human potential for the remainder of their lives."

Both Garofalis and Soldo notes the lifestyle of Virginia's coastal region is in sync with the values and mission of Serotonin Centers, as area residents value taking time for themselves, enjoying the world around them and maintaining a high level of quality in their daily lives.

"I'm impressed with their (Garofalis and Soldo's) energy and enthusiasm around executing the Serotonin mission, which is to help people around the country optimize their healthspan and take control of their own wellbeing," said Eric Casaburi, founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "They embody the values and passion that's needed to strengthen the connection between the Serotonin brand and new communities across Southern Virginia," Casaburi added.

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

