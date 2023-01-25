11 Lifespace Communities' Health Centers Named U.S. News & World Report's "2022-23 Best Nursing Homes"

These health centers are among the top U.S. skilled nursing facilities providing short-term rehabilitation and long-term care

DALLAS and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 11 health centers as part of Lifespace Communities are being recognized as the Best Nursing Homes for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The designation affirms Lifespace's focus on the full continuum of care, and quality and commitment to continually invest in its communities and team members.

"Our community leaders are empowered to respond to the distinctive needs and desires of residents and prospective residents within their unique markets," said Lifespace Chief Clinical and Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Hamm. "Building on our 45-year legacy of quality, we are boosting underlying infrastructure, systems, and processes to enhance the support provided to our communities. Throughout this transformation, we maintain a keen focus on our mission, vision, and values to promote a culture of value, respect, service, and excellence."

The health centers at these Lifespace communities earned U.S. News Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those communities that satisfy its assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

The Lifespace health centers featured in the 2022-23 report include:

Abbey Delray, Delray Beach, Fla. – Short-term Rehabilitation

Abbey Delray South, Delray Beach, Fla. – Short-term Rehabilitation

Harbour's Edge, Delray Beach, Fla. – Short-term Rehabilitation

The Waterford, Juno Beach, Fla. – Short-term Rehabilitation

Village on the Green, Longwood, Florida – Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Beacon Hill, Lombard, Ill. – Short-term Rehabilitation

Oak Trace, Downers Grove, Ill. – Short-term Rehabilitation

Friendship Village of Bloomington, Bloomington, Minn. – Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

The Plaza at Edgemere, Dallas, –, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Querencia at Barton Creek, Austin, Tex., – Short-term Rehabilitation

Newcastle Place, Mequon, Wis., – Short-term Rehabilitation

"Lifespace's mission is to create communities where people are empowered to live their aspirations," said Lifespace President and CEO Jesse Jantzen. "We see seniors as they are – vibrant, full of life, curious, and ready to explore. Our health center team members work tirelessly, providing the support, compassion, and exceptional service that enables our residents to recuperate, recover, and live their best life. I am proud of how our team members demonstrate our Living Lifespace culture through their attitudes, behaviors, and standards that care for and delight residents, making Lifespace a great place to live and work."

The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors in data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. Now in its 13th year, Best Nursing Homes evaluates more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing, and health inspections. For the first time, the ratings feature new measurements on weekend staffing and infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

