Iceland is Innovating Protein Snacking

New Brand Næra® showcases innovations in keto cheese snacks and fish jerky at 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Næra® award winning, innovative dairy snacks were showcased and their newest line of sustainable fish jerky snacks were launched at the show.

Næra® has developed the gold standard for cheese snacks with the highest protein content and the first popped crunchy skyr snack on the market. Fish Jerky Crunch is the first dried fish snack to contain real butter, cheese and sustainable seafood. (PRNewswire)

Næra™ dairy snack highlights include:

Power Protein Crunch - The highest protein, keto cheese bites on the market with a novel crispy crunch

Very Gouda Crunch Jalapeno - a newly launched product available on all Icelandair flights

Strawberry Skyr Crunch - A better for you treat made with authentic Icelandic superdairy known as skyr

Næra® also introduced the first of their kind sustainable fish jerky snacks:

Fish Jerky Crunch available in in both Cheesy Chili and Buttery Herb flavors

Ready-to-Eat Dried Crunchy Capelin

"Our snacks are setting the gold standard for dairy and seafood snacks by sustainably introducing Icelandic superfoods to the world in an indulgent, better-for-you, fun form with innovative textures and flavors," said CEO & Co-Founder Dr. Holly Kristinsson (Petty). "Icelandic food changed my life and we aim to share our amazing snacks with the world."

Why choose Icelandic?

The Icelandic grass-fed Viking cow breed has been maintained for over 1,000 years. The nutritional properties of the milk have been maintained for a millennium and it is very rich in A2 proteins which are easier on digestion. The cheese produced in Iceland is premium and has a rich flavor. Skyr is a protein rich yogurt-like product which was brought to Iceland by its Viking settlers. Skyr is taking the world by a storm and Næra® has developed the first of its kind shelf-stable crunchy popped skyr snack you can enjoy at any occasion.

The brand also prides itself is using locally harvested, sustainable seafood for its innovative fish jerky snacks. "Næra® Fish Jerky Crunch is not loaded with sugar or soy sauce like many other fish jerkies," said Holly. These are the first hybrid fish snacks, combining fish with premium cheese and butter from Iceland. The Ready-to-Eat Dried Crunchy Capelin is gently dried and there is no added salt or oil. With this new launch, consumers can enjoy the health benefits of capelin in a convenient snack form.

About Næra® snacks

Næra® is a new Icelandic snack brand setting out to elevate better-for-you protein snacking made with Icelandic superfoods. Næra (Nye-rah) means to nourish in Icelandic. Næra® wants to take protein snacking to the next level, offering fun new textures, flavors and an indulgent snacking experience. All Næra® snacks are sustainably made with 100% green energy in Iceland without baking or frying and are GMO, wheat, gluten, nut, soy, and preservative free. For more information visit naerasnacks.com or follow @naerasnacks on Instagram or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Næra snacks