Invitation to a press and analyst conference in Stockholm for presentation of Concentric's Fourth Quarter 2022 results

Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report for Q4 (January-December 2022), will be published on the 8 of February 2023, at 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, for a presentation of the report. There will also be an opportunity to participate via webcast/telephone conference.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A-session. We look forward to your participation. Please see the below detailed information to join in:

Press and analysts conference at 10.00 CET.

To access the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jeg8bnoo

To access via phone (pre-register):

To join the press conference via phone, please pre-register to receive dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. On the conference call you can also participate on the Q&A-session. The dial in details is as below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbef5896c1700499db71d59b1cc7d1356

For further information, please contact Gregory Asante, +44 (0)7977 149 348

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-a-press-and-analyst-conference-in-stockholm-for-presentation-of-concentrics-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301730113.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

