PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Fourth quarter net income of $137.9 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.51

Fourth quarter net income increased 8.7% compared to fourth quarter 2021

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) during fourth quarter 2022

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $1.422 billion or 8.5% during 2022

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.56% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.47%, average common equity of 8.26%, average tangible common equity of 16.26% (1) , and efficiency ratio of 40.87%

Pending acquisitions of First Bancshares of Texas , Inc., Midland, Texas , and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas

Approved 2023 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $137.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9.4%, and the annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.47%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.

"During the fourth quarter of 2022, Prosperity continued to see growth in loans, which we expect will continue in 2023. The growth comes from new loans as well as existing loans not paying off as fast as they did when rates were low and it was opportunistic for borrowers to repay or move the loans. Consumer spending remains strong, especially in the tourism, restaurant and hospitality sectors. Real estate sales and pricing have been affected by the increase in rates, but we expect that because of inventory levels and population growth, the impact will be less in Texas and Oklahoma," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe that the economies in Texas and Oklahoma will outperform other states over the next several years as companies and individuals continue to move to the states because of lower tax rates and a business-friendly political environment. We expect that companies will need more infrastructure and buildings and consumers will need more housing and places to spend their money, and both will need banks to finance the growth," continued Zalman.

"While the net interest margin at some banks has improved immediately because of higher rates, we expect Prosperity's net interest margin to continue to increase over the next several years as our bond portfolio, which yielded 1.96% during the fourth quarter of 2022, reprices to higher yields assuming that rates normalize near the current rate," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $137.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million(3) for the same period in 2021, an increase of $11.1 million or 8.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in loans and securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million, and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9.4%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $137.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $135.8 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $2.1 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income and a decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.3%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 1.47%, 8.26% and 16.26%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 40.87%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $256.1 million compared with $244.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $11.4 million or 4.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.1 million compared with $260.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.5 million or 1.7%.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 2.97% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher average balances and higher average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $35.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.0 million or 5.5%. This change was primarily due to a higher net gain on sale or write-down of assets, an increase in trust income and an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $37.7 million compared with $34.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.0 million or 8.8%, primarily due to a higher net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $119.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $119.5 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $294 thousand. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $3.0 million or 2.4% to $119.2 million compared with $122.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest expense.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $524.5 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $519.3 million(6) for 2021, an increase of $5.2 million or 1.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.73 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $5.60 for 2021, an increase of 2.3%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 1.39%, 7.97% and 15.94%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 42.23%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.005 billion compared with $993.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $11.9 million or 1.2%. The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $44.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $31.9 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.00% compared with 3.14% for 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $44.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $31.9 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $145.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $140.0 million for 2021, an increase of $5.2 million or 3.7%, primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets, an increase in trust income and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $484.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $473.6 million for 2021, an increase of $10.6 million or 2.2%. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense and the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2022, Prosperity had $37.690 billion in total assets, a decrease of $144.1 million or 0.4%, compared with $37.834 billion at December 31, 2021.

Loans at December 31, 2022 were $18.840 billion, an increase of $223.7 million or 1.2%, compared with $18.616 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans, partially offset by decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans. Linked quarter loans increased $333.5 million or 1.8% (7.2% annualized) from $18.506 billion at September 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at December 31, 2022 were $18.093 billion compared to $16.671 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.422 billion or 8.5%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) from $17.575 billion at September 30, 2022.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $429.5 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $3.4 million) or 2.3% of total loans, of which $209.0 million were production loans and $220.5 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $491.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $27.9 million) or 2.6% of total loans at December 31, 2021, of which $294.1 million were production loans and $197.2 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of December 31, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $453.4 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $419.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $28.534 billion, a decrease of $2.238 billion or 7.3%, compared with $30.772 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Linked quarter deposits decreased $766.6 million or 2.6% from $29.300 billion at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022 compared with $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021 and $19.9 million or 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared with $316.3 million at December 31, 2021 and $312.1 million at September 30, 2022. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared with $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and $282.2 million or 1.52% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021 and 1.61%(1) at September 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs were $603 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $6.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $8.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on April 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2022 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 full-service banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas. As of September 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.203 billion, total loans of $1.631 billion and total deposits of $1.842 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of First Bancshares. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023, although delays could occur.

Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of September 30, 2022, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.387 billion, total loans of $940.5 million and total deposits of $1.249 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Lone Star. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023, although delays could occur.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 6262776.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.690 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PRNewsfoto/Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the proposed transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, First Bancshares, Lone Star or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of a party to terminate the merger agreement with First Bancshares or Lone Star, as applicable, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Prosperity, First Bancshares or Lone Star, delays in completing either of the transactions, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of each of the transactions) or First Bancshares shareholder approval or Lone Star shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transactions on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally, or specifically in the West Texas area and the West, North and Central Texas area where First Bancshares and Lone Star, respectively, do a majority of their respective business and Prosperity has a significant presence, the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions, Prosperity's ability to complete the acquisition and integration of First Bancshares and of Lone Star successfully, and the dilution caused by Prosperity's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transactions. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Additional Information about the First Bancshares Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger of First Bancshares into Prosperity, Prosperity has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of First Bancshares. The registration statement includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of First Bancshares seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, FIRST BANCSHARES AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., 310 West Wall Street, Suite 1200, Midland, Texas 79701, Attention: Ken Burgess, (844) 322-8392.

Additional Information about the Lone Star Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger of Lone Star into Prosperity, Prosperity has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Lone Star. The registration statement includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of Lone Star seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, LONE STAR AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., 6220 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79424, Attention: Alan Lackey, (806) 771-7717.

Participants in the Solicitation

Prosperity, First Bancshares and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of First Bancshares in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Prosperity, Lone Star and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Lone Star in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Additional information about Prosperity and its directors and executive officers may be found in the definitive proxy statement of Prosperity relating to its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022, and other documents filed by Prosperity with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $997 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $31.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $39.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Bryan/College Station Area

Garland

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union Bryan

Grapevine

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway



Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland Bryan-East

Kiest

Teague

Nederland

Wadley Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street Caldwell

McKinney

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg



College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa Crescent Point

McKinney Redbud

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview Hearne

North Carrolton





Tomball

Grant Huntsville

Park Cities

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway Madisonville

Plano

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway Navasota

Plano-West

Aldine

Wharton



New Waverly

Preston Forest

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area Rock Prairie

Preston Parker

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations Southwest Parkway

Preston Royal

Beltway





Big Spring Tower Point

Red Oak

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield Wellborn Road

Richardson

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood



Richardson-West

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco Central Texas Area

Rosewood Court

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche Austin

The Colony

Eastex

Northwest

Early Allandale

Tollroad

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada Cedar Park

Trinity Mills

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman Congress

Turtle Creek

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland Lakeway

West 15th Plano

Gessner





Littlefield Liberty Hill

West Allen

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel Northland

Westmoreland

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview Oak Hill

Wylie

Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo Research Blvd





Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton Westlake

Fort Worth

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder



Haltom City

Medical Center







Other Central Texas Area

Hulen

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma Locations

Keller

Northside

Locations

Central Oklahoma Area Bastrop

Museum Place

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City Canyon Lake

Renaissance Square

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street Dime Box

Roanoke

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway Dripping Springs

Stockyards

River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240 Elgin





Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial Flatonia

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

SW Medical Center

Edna



Georgetown

Locations

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area Gruene

Arlington

The Plaza

Gonzales

Locations Kingsland

Azle

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond La Grange

Ennis

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman Lexington

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis



New Braunfels

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area Pleasanton

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa Round Rock

Grand Prairie





Port Lavaca

Garnett San Antonio

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard Schulenburg

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial Seguin

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan Smithville

Runaway Bay





Taft

S. Harvard Thorndale

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower Weimar

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale



Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45







Dallas/Fort Worth Area





The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations Dallas

East Texas Area





Abilene

Owasso 14th Street Plano

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road



Abrams Centre

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street



Addison

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street



Allen

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely



Balch Springs

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird



Camp Wisdom

Crockett

Cleveland







Carrollton

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock



Cedar Hill

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street



Coppell

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street



East Plano

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street



Euless

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street



Frisco

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street



Frisco Warren

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q



Frisco-West

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University





- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 554



$ 2,871



$ 3,350



$ 2,810



$ 7,274

Loans held for investment



18,098,653





17,580,653





17,067,871





16,720,173





16,833,171

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



740,620





922,764





1,137,623





1,344,541





1,775,699

Total loans



18,839,827





18,506,288





18,208,844





18,067,524





18,616,144

































Investment securities(A)



14,476,005





14,806,487





14,912,313





14,798,127





12,818,901

Federal funds sold



301





244





201





274





241

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(281,576)





(282,179)





(283,959)





(285,163)





(286,380)

Cash and due from banks



423,832





602,152





393,716





1,560,321





2,547,739

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



51,348





53,906





56,483





59,064





61,684

Other real estate owned



1,963





1,758





1,555





1,705





622

Fixed assets, net



339,453





337,099





335,939





336,075





319,799

Other assets



607,040





586,111





530,528





501,623





523,584

Total assets

$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,915,448



$ 11,154,143



$ 11,032,184



$ 10,776,652



$ 10,750,034

Interest-bearing deposits



17,618,083





18,145,952





18,833,434





20,291,658





20,021,728

Total deposits



28,533,531





29,300,095





29,865,618





31,068,310





30,771,762

Other borrowings



1,850,000





1,165,000





300,000





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



428,134





454,304





481,785





440,891





448,099

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



148,843





282,514





188,079





227,614





156,926

Total liabilities



30,990,455





31,231,860





30,865,429





31,766,762





31,406,734

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,699,374





6,611,642





6,521,827





6,504,424





6,427,236

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970







(A) Includes $(4,396), $(296), $1,517, $2,115 and $2,290 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (B) Includes $(3,473), $(234), $1,198 $1,671 and $1,809 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 235,126



$ 210,268



$ 192,770



$ 193,025



$ 206,209



$ 831,189



$ 869,908

Securities(C)



72,533





68,761





64,111





55,011





46,857





260,416





175,459

Federal funds sold and other earning

assets



933





525





925





847





563





3,230





1,556

Total interest income



308,592





279,554





257,806





248,883





253,629





1,094,835





1,046,923













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



36,048





14,669





8,641





8,754





8,685





68,112





52,913

Other borrowings



14,682





3,719





450





—





—





18,851





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,725





487





244





185





184





2,641





702

Total interest expense



52,455





18,875





9,335





8,939





8,869





89,604





53,615

Net interest income



256,137





260,679





248,471





239,944





244,760





1,005,231





993,308

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



256,137





260,679





248,471





239,944





244,760





1,005,231





993,308













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,519





8,887





8,484





8,124





8,401





34,014





29,610

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,816





8,889





8,880





8,179





8,894





34,764





34,680

Service charges on deposit accounts



5,932





6,222





6,365





6,211





6,237





24,730





24,392

Trust income



3,498





3,174





2,875





2,703





2,698





12,250





10,278

Mortgage income



102





340





502





455





685





1,399





8,302

Brokerage income



905





940





917





892





953





3,654





3,320

Bank owned life insurance income



1,329





1,214





1,293





1,283





1,317





5,119





5,228

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



2,087





50





1,108





689





1,165





3,934





1,097

Other noninterest income



6,536





4,972





7,170





6,586





5,407





25,264





23,059

Total noninterest income



37,724





34,688





37,594





35,122





35,757





145,128





139,966













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



75,353





79,578





80,371





79,411





76,496





314,713





310,556

Net occupancy and equipment



8,147





8,412





8,039





7,848





8,140





32,446





32,184

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



9,716





9,516





9,246





8,849





9,050





37,327





35,104

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,873





2,807





2,851





2,850





2,801





11,381





10,638

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,558





2,577





2,581





2,620





2,855





10,336





11,551

Depreciation



4,438





4,436





4,539





4,547





4,518





17,960





18,095

Communications



3,506





3,374





3,206





2,919





3,134





13,005





12,028

Other real estate expense



154





198





195





214





24





761





496

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



(63)





(213)





14





(621)





2





(883)





(2,720)

Merger related expenses



272





—





—





—





—





272





—

Other noninterest expense



12,290





11,529





11,836





11,213





12,518





46,868





45,688

Total noninterest expense



119,244





122,214





122,878





119,850





119,538





484,186





473,620

Income before income taxes



174,617





173,153





163,187





155,216





160,979





666,173





659,654

Provision for income taxes



36,737





37,333





34,697





32,890





34,192





141,657





140,357

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 524,516



$ 519,297







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947, $11,450, $12,857 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $42,957 and $58,427 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021

















































Profitability











































Net income (D) (E)

$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 524,516



$ 519,297

















































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 5.73



$ 5.60



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 5.73



$ 5.60

















































Return on average assets (F)



1.47 %



1.45 %



1.36 %



1.29 %



1.37 %



1.39 %



1.44 %

Return on average common equity (F)



8.26 %



8.24 %



7.84 %



7.54 %



7.91 %



7.97 %



8.21 %

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



16.26 %



16.44 %



15.73 %



15.30 %



16.26 %



15.94 %



17.18 %

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.05 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.88 %



2.97 %



3.00 %



3.14 %

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



40.87 %



41.38 %



43.12 %



43.68 %



42.79 %



42.23 %



41.83 %















































Liquidity and Capital Ratios











































Equity to assets



17.78 %



17.47 %



17.44 %



17.00 %



16.99 %



17.78 %



16.99 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.88 % (J)

15.44 % (J)

15.26 % (J)

15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



15.88 % (J)

15.10 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.88 % (J)

15.44 % (J)

15.26 % (J)

15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



15.88 % (J)

15.10 %

Total risk-based capital



16.51 % (J)

16.09 % (J)

15.91 % (J)

15.99 % (J)

15.45 %



16.51 % (J)

15.45 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



10.16 % (J)

9.94 % (J)

9.58 % (J)

9.44 % (J)

9.62 %



10.16 % (J)

9.62 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.93 %



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.93 %



9.07 %















































Other Data











































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share











































Basic



91,287





91,209





91,772





92,161





92,162





91,604





92,657



Diluted



91,287





91,209





91,772





92,161





92,162





91,604





92,657



Period end shares outstanding



91,314





91,210





91,196





92,160





92,170





91,314





92,170



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.55



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 2.11



$ 1.99



Book value per common share

$ 73.37



$ 72.49



$ 71.51



$ 70.58



$ 69.73



$ 73.37



$ 69.73



Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 37.41



$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 34.87



$ 34.00



$ 37.41



$ 34.00

















































Common Stock Market Price











































High

$ 76.32



$ 77.93



$ 73.50



$ 80.46



$ 78.67



$ 80.46



$ 83.02



Low

$ 66.71



$ 65.37



$ 64.69



$ 69.08



$ 68.53



$ 64.69



$ 64.40



Period end closing price

$ 72.68



$ 66.68



$ 68.27



$ 69.38



$ 72.35



$ 72.68



$ 72.35



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,633





3,592





3,576





3,595





3,704





3,633





3,704



Number of banking centers



272





272





272





272





273





272





273







(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $603

$912

$(265)

$4,674

$4,635

$5,924

$31,440 ASC 310-30 $310

$322

$324

$521

$731

$1,477

$7,838 Securities net amortization $12

$40

$12

$52

$139

$116

$557 Time deposits amortization $59

$68

$84

$100

$127

$311

$1,162





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.6%, 21.3%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 21.3% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2021







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (K) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (K) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(K) Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans held for sale

$ 1,758



$ 27



6.09 %

$ 4,136



$ 57



5.47 %

$ 8,794



$ 71



3.20 %



Loans held for investment



17,818,769





223,768



4.98 %



17,275,866





199,417



4.58 %



16,830,163





192,200



4.53 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



747,007





11,331



6.02 %



938,589





10,794



4.56 %



1,772,971





13,938



3.12 %



Total Loans



18,567,534





235,126



5.02 %



18,218,591





210,268



4.58 %



18,611,928





206,209



4.40 %



Investment securities



14,715,516





72,533



1.96 % (L)

14,962,847





68,761



1.82 % (L)

12,751,857





46,857



1.46 %

(L) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



101,986





933



3.63 %



87,859





525



2.37 %



1,393,859





563



0.16 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,385,036





308,592



3.67 %



33,269,297





279,554



3.33 %



32,757,644





253,629



3.07 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,546)















(283,244)















(287,191)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,515,412















4,480,512















4,476,582















Total assets

$ 37,617,902













$ 37,466,565













$ 36,947,035





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,843,672



$ 3,224



0.22 %

$ 6,155,511



$ 2,345



0.15 %

$ 6,196,283



$ 2,187



0.14 %



Savings and money market deposits



9,805,024





27,929



1.13 %



10,172,986





9,479



0.37 %



10,286,650





3,817



0.15 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,066,085





4,895



0.94 %



2,185,529





2,845



0.52 %



2,766,123





2,681



0.38 %



Other borrowings



1,465,533





14,682



3.97 %



577,828





3,719



2.55 %



—





—





—



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



441,405





1,725



1.55 %



473,584





487



0.41 %



432,981





184



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,621,719





52,455



1.06 % (M)

19,565,438





18,875



0.38 % (M)

19,682,037





8,869



0.18 %

(M)





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



11,064,714















11,048,856















10,587,441















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947















29,947















29,947















Other liabilities



224,512















231,812















234,746















Total liabilities



30,940,892















30,876,053















30,534,171















Shareholders' equity



6,677,010















6,590,512















6,412,864















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 37,617,902













$ 37,466,565













$ 36,947,035





































































Net interest income and margin







$ 256,137



3.04 %







$ 260,679



3.11 %







$ 244,760



2.96 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



















































Tax equivalent adjustment









440















458















457









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 256,577



3.05 %







$ 261,137



3.11 %







$ 245,217



2.97 %













































































(K) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (L) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (M) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.68%, 0.24% and 0.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (N) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(N) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans held for sale

$ 3,420



$ 164



4.80 %

$ 16,807



$ 510



3.03 %



Loans held for investment



17,155,082





788,504



4.60 %



17,128,069





806,012



4.71 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,051,237





42,521



4.04 %



1,988,724





63,386



3.19 %



Total loans



18,209,739





831,189



4.56 %



19,133,600





869,908



4.55 %



Investment securities



14,613,799





260,416



1.78 % (O)

11,328,903





175,459



1.55 %

(O) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



709,270





3,230



0.46 %



1,212,698





1,556



0.13 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,532,808





1,094,835



3.26 %



31,675,201





1,046,923



3.31 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(283,997)















(302,381)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,475,434















4,602,458















Total assets

$ 37,724,245













$ 35,975,278





















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,299,924



$ 10,175



0.16 %

$ 6,169,864



$ 17,215



0.28 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,384,178





45,907



0.44 %



9,883,549





19,582



0.20 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,322,754





12,030



0.52 %



2,917,976





16,116



0.55 %



Other borrowings



543,107





18,851



3.47 %



—





—





—



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



457,553





2,641



0.58 %



410,747





702



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,007,516





89,604



0.45 % (P)

19,382,136





53,615



0.28 %

(P)





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,903,539















10,036,519















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947















29,947















Other liabilities



204,574















204,522















Total liabilities



31,145,576















29,653,124















Shareholders' equity



6,578,669















6,322,154















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



37,724,245













$ 35,975,278





















































Net interest income and margin







$ 1,005,231



3.00 %







$ 993,308



3.14 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,815















2,229









Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 1,007,046



3.00 %







$ 995,537



3.14 %

























































(N) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (O) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,957 and $58,427 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (P) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.29% and 0.18% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021

YIELD TREND (Q)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.09 %



5.47 %



5.02 %



3.52 %



3.20 % Loans held for investment

4.98 %



4.58 %



4.35 %



4.44 %



4.53 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.02 %



4.56 %



3.33 %



3.18 %



3.12 % Total loans

5.02 %



4.58 %



4.28 %



4.35 %



4.40 % Investment securities (R)

1.96 %



1.82 %



1.72 %



1.62 %



1.46 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

3.63 %



2.37 %



0.69 %



0.16 %



0.16 % Total interest-earning assets

3.67 %



3.33 %



3.08 %



2.98 %



3.07 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.22 %



0.15 %



0.13 %



0.15 %



0.14 % Savings and money market deposits

1.13 %



0.37 %



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.94 %



0.52 %



0.34 %



0.35 %



0.38 % Other borrowings

3.97 %



2.55 %



1.60 %



—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1.55 %



0.41 %



0.21 %



0.17 %



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.06 %



0.38 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.18 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.04 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.87 %



2.96 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.05 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.88 %



2.97 %





(Q) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (R) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947, $11,450, $12,857 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 1,758



$ 4,136



$ 3,199



$ 4,611



$ 8,794

Loans held for investment



17,818,769





17,275,866





16,799,609





16,712,690





16,830,163

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



747,007





938,589





1,257,521





1,268,715





1,772,971

Total Loans



18,567,534





18,218,591





18,060,329





17,986,016





18,611,928

































Investment securities



14,715,516





14,962,847





14,989,666





13,772,974





12,751,857

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



101,986





87,859





540,907





2,135,503





1,393,859

Total interest-earning assets



33,385,036





33,269,297





33,590,902





33,894,493





32,757,644

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,546)





(283,244)





(284,550)





(285,692)





(287,191)

Cash and due from banks



306,235





302,479





309,223





326,552





329,406

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



52,591





55,158





57,728





60,346





63,091

Other real estate



2,075





1,652





1,639





1,893





321

Fixed assets, net



338,572





336,657





336,242





327,297





321,524

Other assets



584,302





552,929





511,591





510,944





530,603

Total assets

$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 11,064,714



$ 11,048,856



$ 10,855,802



$ 10,636,624



$ 10,587,441

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,843,672





6,155,511





6,437,614





6,775,114





6,196,283

Savings and money market deposits



9,805,024





10,172,986





10,702,273





10,870,461





10,286,650

Certificates and other time deposits



2,066,085





2,185,529





2,409,663





2,637,529





2,766,123

Total deposits



28,779,495





29,562,882





30,405,352





30,919,728





29,836,497

Other borrowings



1,465,533





577,828





112,582





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



441,405





473,584





463,108





452,054





432,981

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



224,512





231,812





186,344





176,360





234,746

Shareholders' equity



6,677,010





6,590,512





6,557,079





6,489,381





6,412,864

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$2,159,057 11.5 %

$2,188,029 11.8 %

$2,155,727 11.8 %

$2,007,783 11.1 %

$2,050,631 11.0 % Warehouse purchase program

740,620 3.9 %

922,764 5.0 %

1,137,623 6.2 %

1,344,541 7.4 %

1,775,699 9.5 % Construction, land development and other land loans

2,805,438 14.9 %

2,659,552 14.4 %

2,460,526 13.5 %

2,327,837 12.9 %

2,299,715 12.4 % 1-4 family residential

5,774,814 30.6 %

5,447,993 29.4 %

5,156,200 28.3 %

4,970,620 27.5 %

4,860,419 26.1 % Home equity

966,410 5.1 %

943,197 5.1 %

932,725 5.1 %

870,130 4.8 %

808,289 4.4 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

4,986,211 26.5 %

4,966,243 26.8 %

4,967,662 27.3 %

5,150,555 28.5 %

5,251,368 28.2 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

688,033 3.6 %

670,603 3.6 %

665,960 3.7 %

617,418 3.4 %

620,338 3.3 % Consumer and other

283,559 1.5 %

288,834 1.6 %

274,532 1.5 %

246,433 1.4 %

288,496 1.6 % Energy

429,479 2.3 %

410,069 2.2 %

430,339 2.4 %

445,949 2.5 %

491,305 2.6 % Paycheck Protection Program

6,206 0.1 %

9,004 0.1 %

27,550 0.2 %

86,258 0.5 %

169,884 0.9 % Total loans

$18,839,827



$18,506,288



$18,208,844



$18,067,524



$18,616,144

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$10,915,448 38.2 %

$11,154,143 38.1 %

$11,032,184 36.9 %

$10,776,652 34.7 %

$10,750,034 34.9 % Interest-bearing DDA

5,986,203 21.0 %

6,027,157 20.6 %

6,331,314 21.2 %

6,603,934 21.2 %

6,741,092 21.9 % Money market

6,164,025 21.6 %

6,438,787 22.0 %

6,646,726 22.3 %

7,603,329 24.5 %

7,178,904 23.3 % Savings

3,471,970 12.2 %

3,563,776 12.1 %

3,597,820 12.0 %

3,543,300 11.4 %

3,401,727 11.1 % Certificates and other time deposits

1,995,885 7.0 %

2,116,232 7.2 %

2,257,574 7.6 %

2,541,095 8.2 %

2,700,005 8.8 % Total deposits

$28,533,531



$29,300,095



$29,865,618



$31,068,310



$30,771,762

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

66.0 %



63.2 %



61.0 %



58.2 %



60.5 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021





















































Single family residential construction

$ 1,097,176



39.1 %

$ 1,004,000



37.8 %

$ 911,443



37.0 %

$ 816,072



35.0 %

$ 728,393



31.7 % Land development



181,747



6.5 %



145,303



5.5 %



133,398



5.4 %



103,853



4.5 %



99,099



4.3 % Raw land



332,603



11.9 %



343,066



12.9 %



316,750



12.9 %



310,987



13.4 %



322,673



14.0 % Residential lots



243,942



8.7 %



237,714



8.9 %



223,703



9.1 %



212,029



9.1 %



206,978



9.0 % Commercial lots



177,378



6.3 %



181,679



6.8 %



184,794



7.5 %



183,760



7.9 %



184,901



8.0 % Commercial construction and other



772,606



27.5 %



747,803



28.1 %



690,453



28.1 %



701,148



30.1 %



757,687



33.0 % Net unaccreted discount



(14)









(13)









(15)









(12)









(16)





Total construction loans

$ 2,805,438







$ 2,659,552







$ 2,460,526







$ 2,327,837







$ 2,299,715



























































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2022



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (S)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 404,150



$ 242,437



$ 49,492



$ 18,421



$ 20,660



$ 279,922



$ 1,015,082



Commercial and industrial buildings

161,356





76,607





20,912





32,365





14,092





207,638





512,970



Office buildings

90,430





258,544





32,174





68,116





4,289





65,188





518,741



Medical buildings

76,168





18,964





3,795





26,252





37,882





55,653





218,714



Apartment buildings

128,858





58,075





13,579





14,615





8,174





151,494





374,795



Hotel

108,718





68,012





34,065





28,058





—





129,254





368,107



Other

74,426





79,556





43,939





8,841





1,812





76,637





285,211



Total $ 1,044,106



$ 802,195



$ 197,956



$ 196,668



$ 86,909



$ 965,786



$ 3,293,620

(T)

Acquired Loans

Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sep 30,

2022



Balance at

Dec 31,

2022



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sep 30,

2022



Balance at

Dec 31,

2022



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sep 30,

2022



Balance at

Dec 31,

2022

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (U) $ 345,599



$ 2,836



$ 2,233



$ 320,052



$ 3,671



$ 3,361



$ 665,651



$ 6,507



$ 5,594























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances:



















































Acquired banks (U)

12,286,159





1,410,748





1,319,507





689,573





66,613





63,383





12,975,732

(V)

1,477,361





1,382,890























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances less loan marks $ 11,940,560



$ 1,407,912



$ 1,317,274



$ 369,521



$ 62,942



$ 60,022



$ 12,310,081



$ 1,470,854



$ 1,377,296







(S) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (T) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.986 billion as of December 31, 2022. (U) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria

National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (V) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Mar 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Asset Quality







































Nonaccrual loans $ 19,614



$ 17,729



$ 20,619



$ 21,765



$ 26,269



$ 19,614



$ 26,269

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

5,917





378





13





3,695





887





5,917





887

Total nonperforming loans

25,531





18,107





20,632





25,460





27,156





25,531





27,156

Repossessed assets

—





13





—





19





310





—





310

Other real estate

1,963





1,758





1,555





1,705





622





1,963





622

Total nonperforming assets $ 27,494



$ 19,878



$ 22,187



$ 27,184



$ 28,088



$ 27,494



$ 28,088











































Nonperforming assets:







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 3,921



$ 2,376



$ 2,964



$ 4,403



$ 6,150



$ 3,921



$ 6,150

Construction, land development and other land loans

6,166





1,712





1,866





1,761





1,841





6,166





1,841

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

15,326





13,986





14,335





11,899





11,990





15,326





11,990

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

1,649





1,364





2,448





7,685





7,276





1,649





7,276

Agriculture (includes farmland)

421





434





567





1,402





816





421





816

Consumer and other

11





6





7





34





15





11





15

Total $ 27,494



$ 19,878



$ 22,187



$ 27,184



$ 28,088



$ 27,494



$ 28,088

Number of loans/properties

170





150





160





147





157





170





157

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 281,576



$ 282,179



$ 283,959



$ 285,163



$ 286,380



$ 281,576



$ 286,380











































Net charge-offs (recoveries):







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ (643)



$ (15)



$ (197)



$ 14



$ 177



$ (841)



$ 9,053

Construction, land development and other land loans

(5)





(4)





(5)





430





(162)





416





(276)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

(55)





(202)





(32)





87





(72)





(202)





35

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

74





757





395





(366)





(10)





860





18,276

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(14)





119





(9)





(103)





(102)





(7)





(141)

Consumer and other

1,246





1,125





1,052





1,155





976





4,578





2,741

Total $ 603



$ 1,780



$ 1,204



$ 1,217



$ 807



$ 4,804



$ 29,688











































Asset Quality Ratios







































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.08 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.08 %



0.09 %



0.08 %



0.09 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.15 %



0.11 %



0.12 %



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.01 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.49 %



1.52 %



1.56 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.49 %



1.54 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.56 %



1.61 %



1.67 %



1.71 %



1.72 %



1.56 %



1.72 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Mar 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021













































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return

on average tangible common equity:









































Net income

$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 524,516



$ 519,297

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,677,010



$ 6,590,512



$ 6,557,079



$ 6,489,381



$ 6,412,864



$ 6,578,669



$ 6,322,154

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,284,228)





(3,286,795)





(3,289,365)





(3,291,983)





(3,294,728)





(3,288,068)





(3,299,412)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,392,782



$ 3,303,717



$ 3,267,714



$ 3,197,398



$ 3,118,136



$ 3,290,601



$ 3,022,742

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



16.26 %



16.44 %



15.73 %



15.30 %



16.26 %



15.94 %



17.18 %











































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:









































Shareholders' equity

$ 6,699,374



$ 6,611,642



$ 6,521,827



$ 6,504,424



$ 6,427,236



$ 6,699,374



$ 6,427,236

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,282,984)





(3,285,542)





(3,288,119)





(3,290,700)





(3,293,320)





(3,282,984)





(3,293,320)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,416,390



$ 3,326,100



$ 3,233,708



$ 3,213,724



$ 3,133,916



$ 3,416,390



$ 3,133,916













































Period end shares outstanding



91,314





91,210





91,196





92,160





92,170





91,314





92,170

Tangible book value per share

$ 37.41



$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 34.87



$ 34.00



$ 37.41



$ 34.00













































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:









































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,416,390



$ 3,326,100



$ 3,233,708



$ 3,213,724



$ 3,133,916



$ 3,416,390



$ 3,133,916

Total assets

$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,833,970

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,282,984)





(3,285,542)





(3,288,119)





(3,290,700)





(3,293,320)





(3,282,984)





(3,293,320)

Tangible assets

$ 34,406,845



$ 34,557,960



$ 34,099,137



$ 34,980,486



$ 34,540,650



$ 34,406,845



$ 34,540,650

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



9.93 %



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.93 %



9.07 %











































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:









































Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 281,576



$ 282,179



$ 283,959



$ 285,163



$ 286,380



$ 281,576



$ 286,380

Total loans

$ 18,839,827



$ 18,506,288



$ 18,208,844



$ 18,067,524



$ 18,616,144



$ 18,839,827



$ 18,616,144

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(740,620)





(922,764)





(1,137,623)





(1,344,541)





(1,775,699)





(740,620)





(1,775,699)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans



(6,206)





(9,004)





(27,550)





(86,258)





(169,884)





(6,206)





(169,884)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

$ 18,093,001



$ 17,574,520



$ 17,043,671



$ 16,636,725



$ 16,670,561



$ 18,093,001



$ 16,670,561

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans



1.56 %



1.61 %



1.67 %



1.71 %



1.72 %



1.56 %



1.72 %











































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:









































Noninterest expense

$ 119,244



$ 122,214



$ 122,878



$ 119,850



$ 119,538



$ 484,186



$ 473,620













































Net interest income

$ 256,137



$ 260,679



$ 248,471



$ 239,944



$ 244,760



$ 1,005,231



$ 993,308

Noninterest income



37,724





34,688





37,594





35,122





35,757





145,128





139,966

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



2,087





50





1,108





689





1,165





3,934





1,097

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



35,637





34,638





36,486





34,433





34,592





141,194





138,869

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities

$ 291,774



$ 295,317



$ 284,957



$ 274,377



$ 279,352



$ 1,146,425



$ 1,132,177

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



40.87 %



41.38 %



43.12 %



43.68 %



42.79 %



42.23 %



41.83 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.