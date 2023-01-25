Univar Solutions and Dow Expand Relationship in Brazil to Include the Homecare and Industrial Cleaning Market

New agreement will result in more ingredients, formulations, and applications available to customers in Latin America

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an expanded distribution relationship in Brazil with Dow, a material science leader company committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for customers including acrylics and organic products. The new agreement will strengthen Univar Solutions' homecare & industrial cleaning portfolio in Brazil with the addition of cleaning brands ACUSOL™, SupraCare™, and others.

"Our enhanced partnership with Dow represents a major step for our homecare and industrial cleaning business in Brazil. Building on our close collaboration with Dow in North America and Europe, the new agreement will increase the depth and breadth of our portfolio and customer reach in this region, and demonstrates the importance of strong global supplier relationships," said Jorge Buckup, president, Latin America for Univar Solutions.

"We are excited to offer market-leading products and solutions that customers are seeking for more sustainable and innovative formulations," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of homecare & industrial cleaning for Univar Solutions. "Univar Solutions can assist customers with dedicated sales support, product management, an expansive product portfolio, and formulation development in the cleaning space with laundry and detergent dispersant polymers. We believe the future of the cleaning industry revolves around sustainable cleaning solutions, and using the right chemistry is key."

Univar Solutions' customers in Brazil will have access to Dow brands that are used in home and industrial cleaning applications and products such as dish, laundry, and surface cleaners. ACUSOL™ is used as an anti-redeposition agent for laundry detergents (power, liquid, and pods) and cleaners and as a thickener and opacifier for disinfectants, fabric softeners, and soaps. SupraCare™ is used as a multi-functional polymer (thickener, foam booster, and for performance increase) for basic cleaning products, provides color protection on fabrics, and is inherently biodegradable.

"Through our current relationship with Univar Solutions, customers have access to the specialty ingredients and formulation expertise needed to innovate and grow their business," said Flávia Venturoli, business commercial director for Dow Consumer Solutions in Latin America. "With Univar Solutions' technical knowledge and distribution capabilities, we're well-positioned in Brazil to support product innovation in the homecare and industrial cleaning sector. As trends come and go and consumers become more demanding, innovative technologies are needed and we're confident that we found the right partner to help customers navigate these challenges."

Both companies focus on innovation strategies and sustainability programs to help formulators and manufacturers create next generation end-user products. Dow's longtime global partnership with Univar Solutions also includes other specialty ingredients industries such as Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, & Elastomers (CASE) and Rubber & Plastic Additives, Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids, Beauty and Personal Care, and many others.

Learn more about Univar Solutions homecare and industrial cleaning business at univarsolutions.com/industries/homecare-industrial-cleaning.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Dow

Dow combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings, and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

