Annexus Health Adds Nicole Chambers as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced the recent addition of Nicole Chambers to its leadership team as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. The role is focused on assessing and managing the scale, speed, and volume of the company's existing and potential partnerships with hub service providers, healthcare provider software, API vendors, and others.

"Nicole is responsible for making us better, faster, and stronger with regard to our third-party relationships," said Joe Baffone, Co-Founder and CEO of Annexus Health. "We are pleased to have her expertise on our leadership team."

Nicole brings a wealth of diverse experience to Annexus Health. Most recently, she was a Corporate Account Director with AmerisourceBergen Specialty GPOs, serving as the main liaison for all precision medicine diagnostic partners and solution partners. There, she worked with many leading pharmaceutical companies to manage the contracts for their oncology portfolios. Among her many accomplishments in this role, Nicole helped create and orchestrate the Disparities in Cancer Care Summit, a first-in-industry meeting that assembled thought leaders in health equity and led to the development of a consortium and a resource center for oncology practices. Additionally, she developed the first Solution Partner Summit, bringing together various technology and platform partners to collaborate on further improving care for patients using digital health care.

Nicole's background also includes work on AmerisourceBergen's Innovation Team and the analytics sales team at IntrinsiQ, as well as five years as an adjunct business and marketing professor at Monmouth University.

"Nicole's proven excellence in so many different arenas will serve her well in her new role with us. She has a knack for bringing together key players to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and President Brad Frazier. "What we have already begun to see since she started with us confirms that she is the perfect person to manage Annexus Health's partnerships."

"Having met Joe and Brad a few years ago, I immediately understood their vision for Annexus Health and the overarching goal to eliminate financial toxicity," said Nicole. "I knew then, and even more so now, that they were onto something and could help so many patients. In my new role, I look forward to propelling Annexus Health to the next level by forming partnerships to enhance technologies, streamline processes, and ultimately help patients across the country to quickly get the treatment they need, without worrying about the cost."

