ANTERIX TO RELEASE ITS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2023 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced it will release its third quarter financial results for the 2023 fiscal year after the close of the market on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 8:30 A.M. ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 800-346-7359 and using the conference code 465478. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

