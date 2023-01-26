Apogee Therapeutics Appoints Jane Pritchett Henderson as Chief Financial Officer

Biotech industry and banking veteran completes Apogee's executive team positioning the company for substantial progress in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel, potentially best-in-class therapies to address the needs of the millions of people living with immunological and inflammatory disorders, today announced the appointment of Jane Pritchett Henderson as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Henderson has an extensive track record in financial and corporate strategy leadership, including financing private and public companies, partnering and M&A, and building teams and operations. Prior to joining Apogee, Ms. Henderson served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Invivyd Therapeutics where she led the company's Series C crossover financing and subsequent IPO.

"Jane is a highly accomplished leader and multiple time CFO with significant expertise in corporate strategy and finance in the healthcare sector, and we are excited to welcome her to our leadership team," said Michael Henderson, M.D., CEO of Apogee Therapeutics. "Her unique combination of experience as a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive and investment banker will help propel Apogee forward in its mission to advance medicines to the clinic for patients living with a range of immunological conditions."

Ms. Henderson has a combination of more than 34 years' experience in growing public and private biopharmaceutical companies and investment banking, as well as extensive board experience. Ms. Henderson has held executive leadership roles in finance and corporate development at numerous public and private biotechnology companies including Invivyd Therapeutics (formerly Adagio Therapeutics), Turnstone Biologics, Voyager Therapeutics, Kolltan Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Celldex) and ISTA Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Bausch + Lomb). In addition, Ms. Henderson has extensive healthcare investment banking experience including the execution of more than 95 mergers and acquisitions and financing deals across various senior roles at HSBC Holdings plc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Lehman Brothers, and Salomon Brothers. Ms. Henderson holds a B.S. in psychology from Duke University and currently serves on the Board of directors of Akero Therapeutics, IVERIC bio, and Ventus Therapeutics.

"I am passionate about working with companies that can change the lives of patients, and Apogee has made impressive progress in quickly advancing a therapeutics pipeline that has the potential to provide better treatment options for patients and their physicians," said Ms. Henderson. "I look forward to partnering with Michael and the team and leveraging my experience to drive Apogee's financial strategy and maximize shareholder value while progressing our lead candidate, APG777, toward the clinic."

The appointment of Ms. Henderson comes shortly after Apogee announced a $149M Series B financing in December of 2022. The financing was co-led by Deep Track Capital and RTW Investments, LP. Other investors included funds and accounts advised by Fidelity Management & Research Company, OrbiMed, Perceptive Xontogeny Ventures Fund II, RA Capital Management, and Wellington Management. Founding investors, Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, also participated in the oversubscribed Series B financing.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing novel, potentially best-in-class therapies to address the needs of the millions of people living with immunological and inflammatory disorders. Apogee is building a pipeline of product candidates targeting clinically validated biology and well-established development pathways. Apogee was founded in 2022 by Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and is backed by leading healthcare investors. To learn more visit www.apogeetherapeutics.com.

