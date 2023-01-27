Blockchain Casual Golf Game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" opens for Global Pre-registration on Google Play

- By launching globally through Google Play, "BIRDIE SHOT" will improve user accessibility

- A variety of in-game rewards will be given to users who have pre-registered on Google Play

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA (co-represented by Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, announced on Jan. 27th (Korea time) that the pre-registration event for their casual golf game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" on Google Play has started.

BIRDIE SHOT, which launched last October, is not only available for download on the game's official brand page, but also on the Google play Store, which will make the game accessible for more users.

The pre-registration event will continue for global users until BIRDIE SHOT is officially launched on Google Play, excluding some countries such as South Korea, China, Singapore, etc. where the service is not available. Even users who have already downloaded BIRDIE SHOT from its existing brand page can participate in the pre-registration event on Google Play. Those who pre-register will be rewarded a variety of items including one ELITE-tier 'Ribbon Apeach' character and 100 Epic Drinks which enable users to level up their own characters.

With the Google Play launch, the in-game contents of BIRDIE SHOT will be updated on a large scale. New competition modes will be added including the Near-pin Mode, where players who land their golf ball closest to the hole win the competition, and the Masters Mode, a 1vs1 competition where players earn GOLD based on their ranking. The Lucky Box system will also be updated, where players can exchange the GOLD they earned for various items.

In celebration of BIRDIE SHOT pre-registration on Google Play, METABORA will hold the 'tBORA Airdrop' event. In this event, METABORA will draw 1,000 people from those who have accessed the Gleam event page via the BORA Discord's 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' channel and completed missions such as retweeting social media postings and pre-registering for the game on Google Play.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain-based casual golf game where users can make their own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged for tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit.

For further details on BIRDIE SHOT and its pre-registration event on Google Play, you can visit its brand page and discord channel through the links below.

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK which is a casual game development company, providing their blockchain platform service "BORA".

Many partners from diverse sectors participate in the BORA ecosystem, which can change and develop Token Economics, Contents, Blockchain Technology, etc.; and seek to create synergy between game/sports/entertainment contents.

METABORA makes efforts to build GameFi-customized services including NFT trade, token swap, DeFi, etc., operating BORA Portal with BORANETWORK; and to improve user accessibility to diverse contents by listing the BORA token on major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

