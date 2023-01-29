ELLEMEN FRESH Third Anniversary -- Reunited in Spring

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Years since its first print issue in 2019. Over the past years, ELLEMEN FRESH have interviewed and photographed people at home and abroad. As an International magazine, we are connecting the world and the future.

In 2022, young talents with attitude were gathered together: We met with the new male idols Wang Hedi, Chen Feiyu and Cheng Yi, as well as the inspiring Winter Olympic champion Wu Dajing, swimmer Wang Shun and female soccer player Wang Shuang.

《ELLEMEN Fresh》2022’s Covers (PRNewswire)

Fashion is diverse and inclusive: Even if the times change, but the classics never go out of style. We are not only focusing on the present entertainment industry, but also paying tribute to those timeless supermodels in the season of the fourth anniversary. They come from three continents, speak different languages, and communicate freely with fashion enthusiasts around the world via the runway.

They are: Ai Tominaga, the first Japanese supermodel to break into the European and American fashion industries and won 41 fashion shows in one go. After becoming internationally famous as a supermodel, she has also gone to the big screen and acted in many movies and TV dramas; Sean O'pry, who was selected by Forbes as the most successful male model, with his iconic "modeling face" and enthusiasm for the modeling career, he is known as "World's Top Male Model"; Carmen Kass, from Estonia, is one of the two goddesses of the millennial generation. She has created a new era of healthy beauty as a "technicolor goddess", and this is also her first magazine cover in China.

《ELLEMEN Fresh》Third Anniversary Covers (PRNewswire)

What's even more rare than their list of achievements is that these legendary supermodels never stop progressing. This is a perfect match for the spirit and vitality of the "Fresh". As winter turns to spring, the years will not diminish the hope for future; and time proves their enduring power. Role models impress us, as they are able to blossom steadily in the midst of shifting circumstances and always convey their energy.

We believe that 2023 will be a year full of hope. After a long stillness, we have finally welcomed spring and the moment of reunion. On the occasion of Chinese New Year, we hope to pay tribute to the classics and continue the legend, and we also look forward to seeing more friends from afar in the coming year.

ELLEMEN Fresh’s Logo (PRNewswire)

