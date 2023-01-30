Aprecia Names Industry Leader Owen Murray as Its CEO

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecia Pharmaceuticals today announced Owen Murray as its Chief Executive Officer. Murray will lead the expansion of Aprecia's offerings in proprietary 3D-Printed pharmaceutical technologies.

"Owen has a unique background in both healthcare innovation and pharmaceutical commercialization. His expertise will position Aprecia to further capitalize on exciting growth opportunities, by bringing value to partners and solutions to the unmet needs of patients around the world," said E. Thomas Arington, Aprecia's Chairman.

Murray most recently served as the Vice President of North American Technical Operations and Quality Assurance at Recordati Rare Diseases in New Jersey. Prior to joining Recordati, he held varying positions of increasing responsibility at Cardinal Health, Lundbeck, and Ovation Pharmaceuticals in Europe and the United States. Murray has more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses, ranging from early product development through commercialization. He has successfully developed and led R&D, operations, supply chain, and quality operations teams.

Murray received his B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Wales, Swansea. He earned his MBA from Seton Hall University and his MS in healthcare leadership from Brown University. Murray holds 87 international patents.

"I am thrilled to join Aprecia's innovative culture and build upon its strong foundation," Murray stated. "Aprecia's proprietary 3DP pharmaceutical technology offers a unique opportunity to meet global industry needs, which are increasingly focused on speed-to-market, value to payors, and—most importantly—improved healthcare to patients. I look forward to working with our expert team to advance healthcare worldwide."

About Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Founded in 2003, Aprecia received the first and only FDA approved three-dimensionally-printed (3DP) prescription pharmaceutical product approval. This breakthrough achievement opened the door to the FDA for the entire industry. Aprecia's ZipDose® Technology creates rapidly disintegrating oral dosage forms that are easy to take and easy to administer including engineered and coated particles for low or high dose products (over a 1000mg). Aprecia directly owns a patent estate for novel 3DP equipment and pharmaceutical 3DP applications. It licenses its exclusive technology platform as a specialty CDMO to pharmaceutical partners to extend product lines, to improve patient reach and experience, and to help address FDA requirements for pediatric delivery forms. For more information, visit www.aprecia.com.‍

