Bioforum the Data Masters Announces the Appointment of Mark Epstein as Chief Growth Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum The Data Masters, a leading global Clinical Research Organization (CRO) focused on data solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Epstein as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Mark will lead Bioforum's expansion in the U.S. market, while driving business growth pertaining to all company capabilities and services.

Epstein brings over 15 years of experience in the healthcare and technology industries, including a proven track record of success in building and managing sales teams, as well as developing and implementing strategic sales plans. He has a deep understanding of the clinical trials market and a passion for helping biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies bring new treatments to market. Prior to joining Bioforum, Mark has held senior sales and business development roles at several leading companies in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Bioforum team," said Bioforum CEO, Amir Malka. "His expertise and experience in our industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business in the U.S. market. Mark is a proven leader, and we are confident that he will drive significant growth for Bioforum in this key market."

"I am excited to join Bioforum and lead their expansion into the U.S. market," said Mr. Epstein. "I believe that Bioforum's data-driven approach to clinical research is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in this rapidly evolving industry. I look forward to working with the Bioforum team to drive continued growth and success for the company."

Bioforum The Data Masters is a global Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that specializes in data solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, Bioforum provides a range of services including data management, statistical analysis, and medical writing to help companies bring new drugs and therapies to market faster.

