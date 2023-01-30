ERP-driven Business Success and Customer Rights Take Center Stage at Acumatica Summit 2023

Cloud ERP Company Surpasses 10,000 Customers, Announces Updated Customer Bill of Rights and Celebrates Customer Success at Annual Event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today outlined how its community of customers, partners and developers shapes business technology that is responsive to the real-world needs of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The company announced these valuable impacts and articulated specific rights customers should expect from their technology vendors in an opening day keynote address at its annual Summit event in Las Vegas, Nev., which was attended by more than 2,800 customers, partners and analysts.

The opening keynote address featured Acumatica CEO John Case, who underlined the cloud ERP provider's dedication to supporting SMBs as they face the challenges of today's economy. Case noted that, despite the economic environment, Acumatica continues to grow, surpassing 10,000 customers. He credited the continued momentum to the Acumatica Community, which understands the needs of its customers.

"The Summit is a key touchpoint in an ongoing dialogue that takes place throughout the year in community forums, in meetings and at events," said Case. "It's the voices of our customers that drive us all forward in everything we do. Summit is a great opportunity to learn from the entire community – our customers, our partners, our people."

Case also announced an update to Acumatica's Customer Bill of Rights, which was initially published in July 2019. The new version expands on core principles to reflect the current business environment and the evolving organizational needs of today's companies. In a blog post published today outlining each of the ten rights, Case wrote that Acumatica "firmly believes that all businesses have certain core rights in their dealings with technology vendors. Beyond just talking about it, today, we are spelling out these rights and recommitting to these promises."

The Customer Bill of Rights includes practices customers deserve and should expect from software vendors, including clear fee structures, unlimited user licenses, pricing agreements without long-term commitments, complete ownership of and access to their data, a comprehensive security model and free training.

Throughout the Day 1 keynote presentation, Acumatica demonstrated its continued devotion to customer success following another year of record customer growth. Acumatica honored Avante Health Solutions as its Customer of the Year and LifeSource as its Impact Customer of the Year, highlighting the revenue growth each company experienced in 2022.

"Acumatica was the catalyst that helped us to reimagine our business services to better serve our customers, solving many challenges," said Khan Tran, chief technology officer at Avante Health Solutions. "By introducing a digital 'superstructure' founded on Acumatica, we have basically embarked on a digital transformation journey with the creation of a single consolidated system, a System of Actions."

"Acumatica was easy for our entire team to learn, and it's also affordable," said Kelly White, CEO of LifeSource. "I love that the product will grow with us as our organization size grows to save more lives. If you're looking for ways to become more efficient, don't wait any longer to find the right solution."

"Small and midsized companies are the lifeblood of today's digital economy—providing jobs, powering economic growth and driving innovation," said Case. "Acumatica is focused on providing the features these businesses need and helping them propel the global economy forward."

Acumatica was recently recognized as a Champion in SoftwareReviews' 2022 Emotional Footprint Report, Enterprise Resource Planning – Midmarket, which was based on real-user reviews. The report indicated that 100% of the customers surveyed plan to renew their Acumatica engagements, and 94% find Acumatica's solutions important to their professional success.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com .

