Naturepedic Celebrates 20 Years Transforming People's Lives Through Safer and Healthier Sleep Options

In 2023, the certified-organic mattress and bedding manufacturer is marking a significant milestone with product launches, store openings and promotions throughout the year.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, non-toxic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 20th anniversary year. Now, more than ever, this leader in organic sleep options is determined to continue its mission of providing trusted and healthier sleep alternatives in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way.

What started as the search for the perfect crib mattress became a lifelong commitment for the Cik family. In 2002, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer and Founder of Naturepedic, Barry A. Cik, was sent by his wife to get a suitable baby crib mattress for their first grandchild. When Barry realized that most bedding manufacturers used harmful chemicals and materials in both the assembly process and the final products, he decided he could do better. He enlisted the help of his two sons, Jeff and Jason, and the three of them got to work making a better alternative for parents and their precious babies. With the launch of the first non-toxic and certified organic mattress in 2003, Naturepedic was born.

"We have been leading the organic mattress revolution for 20 years because we believe in what we do, and we apply that to every aspect of the business," said Barry A. Cik while reflecting on the journey of building a company based on a goal to get toxic chemicals out of all mattresses while making a low impact on the planet. "We choose to be truthful in our labeling, guaranteeing consumers the quality of the materials and the manufacturing process. We've also partnered with organizations and individuals that share our values so we can continue to educate about a safer, healthier and more comfortable sleep experience for the whole family."

From humble beginnings when working from the Cik family home, securing the company's first facility, and now having more than 80,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, warehousing and office space in Chagrin Falls, Naturepedic has developed top retail partnerships with outlets and signature Organic Mattress Galleries across the USA and Canada. To meet the growing demand for high-quality, non-toxic bedding, the organic mattress and bedding manufacturer has included multiple line extensions, including full Kids, Adult and PETA-Approved Vegan organic sleep categories. In 2023, Naturepedic's Lifestyle brand will expand with exciting and innovative new product launches and store openings.

During these 20 groundbreaking years, the certified-organic mattress and bedding manufacturer has consistently been recognized by the mattress industry and its peers. Most recently, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) honored Naturepedic with the Core Values Best in Class award for supporting safe products and protecting babies and families. In 2022, Real Leaders®️ Eco Innovation Award awarded Naturepedic with a distinction for its Organic, Non-Toxic Bedding for Infants and its consistent work with environmental organizations to advocate for eliminating toxic chemicals from consumer products and the environment. That same year, the company joined the nonprofit Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative to empower product manufacturers and AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation) practitioners with easy access to detailed information about product materials used by the public. Naturepedic also is the first certified organic non-food product to complete the OTA's Organic Fraud Prevention Program.

The brand has won multiple consumer awards over the years including Good Housekeeping, NAPPA, Mom's Choice, and Baby Maternity awards to name a few, but according to Barry Cik, "There's nothing like hearing from a satisfied parent who buys one of our organic crib mattresses and then as the baby grows, a kids mattress and then decides it's time they had a new mattress themselves – that really feels like family!"

Members of the Organic Trade Association, Naturepedic is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

