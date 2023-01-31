Cronometer users in the United States can now import Dexcom CGM data and self-reported insulin data into their Cronometer accounts.

Cronometer Gold subscribers can take advantage of Custom Charts, which will allow users to chart glucose or insulin data against intake of specific nutrients to identify trends associated with their diet.

REVELSTOKE, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, will now integrate with Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). In the latest version of the Cronometer app, users residing in the U.S.A. will be able to import Dexcom CGM data and self-reported insulin data into their Cronometer accounts.

Cronometer x Dexcom integration revolutionizing digital health for People with Diabetes. (CNW Group/Cronometer) (PRNewswire)

The integration will allow Cronometer users to chart their glucose levels and insulin use over time. Cronometer Gold subscribers will also be able to use the Custom Charts feature to plot glucose or insulin data against specific nutrient intake, such as carbs, to help identify trends associated with their diet.

"By combining Dexcom CGM data with Cronometer's wealth of nutrition information, we hope to impact the lives of millions of people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes." says Cronometer's Chief Technology Officer, Brian Doherty. "With a Cronometer account, you've always been able to quickly check the carbs in an apple, but with integrated Dexcom CGM data, users can now see detailed trends of glucose levels against specific nutrients over time which we believe will be an invaluable tool to help manage their condition."

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 6 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

