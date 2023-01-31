The Hatcher Group Wins 66 Marketing and Communications Awards in 2022

Firm's depth of talent recognized across multiple capabilities
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hatcher Group, a full-service strategic communications and marketing firm, announced today it has won an unprecedented 66 awards for excellence in communications, design, events, marketing, social media, web, and video.
"We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other inspiring peers in the industry," said Amy Buckley, partner at Hatcher. "The diverse group of awards recognizes Hatcher's commitment to unite our expertise with passion and innovation. We are thrilled that several of our pro bono efforts, such as our work on environmental justice and advocacy for Black maternal healthcare and reproductive justice, were recognized for excellence. Our team continues to be powered by a vision for a better world. We are driven by thoughtful and strategic solutions that support our inspiring clients as they drive real change."
Hatcher received awards from Bethesda Magazine Great Places to Work, dotCOMM, Graphic Design USA, MarComm, PRNews, Public Relations Society of America (Maryland Chapter), and the Telly awards.
"As our work evolves and our talented team grows, Hatcher continues to innovate while staying true to our priority to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace," said Amy Fahnestock, partner at Hatcher. "These awards are more than a milestone to take pride in our work, but also an opportunity to raise the profile of our clients and their commitment to leaving no one behind."
Hatcher's winning projects are listed below.
Bethesda Magazine Top Places to Work 2022
- Winner
DotCOMM
Platinum
- Video, RISE Partnership
- Social Media, News Literacy Project
Gold
- Website, Maryland Maternal Health Innovation Program (MDMOM)
- Motion Graphic, Northern Virginia Clean Water Partners
- Video, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative
Honorable Mention
- Website, Fund Our Schools
- Website, Urban Alliance
- Infographic, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
- Digital, Maryland 529
GDUSA
Digital Design Awards
- Audiogram, Wallace Foundation
- Course Presentation, MDMOM
- Digital Campaign, 211 MD
- Digital Campaign, Anne Arundel County
- Infographic, Aspen Institute
- Social Media, The Hatcher Group
- Social Media, Virginia Dept. of Health
- Video, Express Scripts
- Video, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Graphic Design Awards
- Annual and Corporate Reports, Islamic Scholarship Fund
- Annual and Corporate Reports, Johns Hopkins University
- Annual and Corporate Reports, OSI-Baltimore Impact Report
- Annual and Corporate Reports, Sport for All
- Books, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development
- Brand Identity Programs, Urban Alliance
- Brochures and Collaterals, Federal Bureau of Investigators (FBI)
- Infographics, Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
- Integrated Marketing Campaign, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
- Logos and Symbols, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families
- Motion, Express Scripts
- Online Design, Virginia Department of Health
American Health and Wellness Design Awards
- Advertising and Ad Campaigns, Allegheny County
- Advertising and Ad Campaigns, Express Scripts
- Advertising and Ad Campaigns, Dept. of Veterans Affairs
- Motion Design, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative
- Online Design, Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
- Online Design, Maryland Health Care Commission
- Online Design, Postpartum Support International
- Publications, Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
- COVID-19 Communications, Open Society Institute (OSI) - Baltimore
- COVID-19 Communications, Virginia Dept. of Heath
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Healthcare, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
MarComm
Platinum
- Annual Report, Islamic Scholarship Fund
- Social Ad Campaign, News Literacy Project
- Video Series, Scattergood Foundation
Gold
- Annual Report, Johns Hopkins University Economic Development
- Marketing/ Promotion Campaign, Express Scripts
- Pro Bono, York Road Partnership
- Pro Bono, Generation Hope
- Pro Bono, DC Abortion Fund
- Research Report, Baltimore Education Research Consortium
- Video, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
- Website Design, Urban Alliance
Honorable Mention
- Editorial, Maryland Pesticide Education Network
- Print Media, Raising Child Care Fund
- Print Media, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
- Strategic Communications/ Marketing, Maryland 529
- Video, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
- Website Design, MDMOM
- Website Design, Fund our Schools
PRNews Platinum
- Finalist, Firm of the Year
PRSA Maryland
Award of Excellence
- Events and Observances < 7 days, National Assessment Governing Board
- Reputation/ Brand Management, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
- Social Media, Maryland 529
Telly Awards
Gold
- Non-Broadcast - Health and Wellness, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative
Silver
- Branded Content - Campaign: Not-for-profit, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
About The Hatcher Group
The Hatcher Group is a full-service communications and marketing firm — and a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) — powered by purpose. We are headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices in Annapolis and Baltimore. Our vision is of a just and sustainable world, with healthy and thriving communities that leave no one behind. For more than 20 years, we've developed and executed successful marketing and communications strategies for national foundations, nonprofits, coalitions, government agencies, and other mission-driven organizations. Our diverse, 61-person staff includes seasoned strategic communications, marketing, and public relations professionals; accomplished designers; digital media experts; and skilled multimedia and event producers.
Contact: Kristen Peterson, kpeterson@thehatchergroup.com or 410-267-4156
