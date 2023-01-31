LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS REVAMPED RESIDENTIAL HVAC PORTFOLIO AT IBS 2023

Energy Efficient Heat Pump Innovations, Inverter Technologies, Intuitive Controls Take Center Stage at 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics USA is unveiling a new line of HVAC innovations for the residential builder market incorporating energy-efficient heat pump technology, industry-leading inverter technology and indoor air quality solutions at the 10th annual Design & Construction Week® held in conjunction with the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas.

A multi-zone heat pump system with single outdoor unit that can connect up to eight in-door units, the LG Multi F MAX with LGRED° heating technology provides continuous heating down to -13°F and 100 percent of rated capacity at 5°F for a leading cold-climate heat pump solution for residential and light commercial applications. (PRNewswire)

LG HVAC systems offer builders and homeowners the comfort and convenience for year-round residential and light commercial heating and cooling needs. With an expansive offering of both ducted and duct-free options, from heat pumps to HVAC split systems, LG offers builders and architects the quality, performance and style that today's homeowners expect. This includes the exclusive Art Cool™ line and the superior heating performance of LGRED° technology. Whichever LG solution they select, builders can benefit with LG's trademark reliability and advanced technology, along with smart heating and cooling systems that fit the lifestyle of their customers.

"As the market moves toward electrification, more and more homebuilders are embracing high-efficient heat pump technology," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "LG is taking heat pump water heaters and HVAC systems to the next level thanks to inverter compressor technology that offers quiet operation and intuitive control."

Scarbrough highlighted various LG solutions featured at the trade show, including heat pump and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technologies:

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater

LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater provides an energy-efficient alternative to electric resistance or gas water heaters. LG inverter technology heats water with an efficiency of 3.75 uniform energy factor allowing for an energy savings of over 70 percent when compared to a conventional electric heater. The LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater packages innovative inverter and heat pump motor technology into a sleek, ENERGY STAR® certified water heating solution.

LG Art Cool™ Mirror

LG Art Cool Mirror duct-free products feature a sleek, mirrored finish, quiet operation, and energy-efficient inverter technology. Wall-mounted indoor units are a great option where ducting is hard to route, and minimal clearance around the unit offers flexibility in installation. These stylish mirrored units are available in 9,000 to 18,000 Btu/h capacities and require little maintenance with a washable filter. All Art Cool Mirror models have earned EPA's ENERGY STAR Cold Climate certification.

LG Heat Pump Multi F MAX with LGRED°

A multi-zone heat pump system with single outdoor unit that can connect up to eight in-door units, the LG Multi F MAX with LGRED° heating technology provides continuous heating down to -13°F and 100 percent of rated capacity at 5°F for a leading cold-climate heat pump solution for residential and light commercial applications. Multi F Max with LGRED° is designed to allow indoor units to be placed in individual rooms, enhancing space comfort by enabling individualized zoned temperature settings, while avoiding over-cooling and/or heating and thus minimizing uncomfortable temperature swings. More than 50 LG ductless heat pump systems are featured on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Product Finder, more than all other brands combined.

LG Multi V S®

The LG Multi V S unit operates efficiently and quietly, fostering user comfort while producing opportunities to reduce installation and operating costs. Ranging from 2- to 5-ton Heat Pump systems and 3- to 5-ton Heat Recovery units, the LG Multi V S provides a compact footprint. Models with LGRED° Technology deliver continuous heat down to -13°F. LG Multi V S VRF systems can be used residentially, as well as in a wide range of commercial applications, offering overall increased flexibility and efficiency for builders and property owners alike.

LG Vertical Air Handler Unit

With the LG Vertical Air Handler Unit, builders and homeowners working with traditional, ducted infrastructure can benefit from inverter technology. As a configurable unit, contractors have the flexibility to install the LG Vertical Air Handler in a way that's best suited for the application. Additional features include more energy-efficient operation, an electronically commutated motor for rebate eligibility, where applicable, Wi-Fi capability, remote control, and a built-in LG Dry Contact for easy integration of third-party thermostats.

LG ThinQ App

As a leading smart home innovator, LG helps builders and designers create an integrated smart home ecosystem for their clients. The company offers a broad selection of HVAC systems, Wi-Fi enabled appliances, smart TVs, and energy solutions, along with LG's smart, future-ready open platform called ThinQTM. The LG ThinQ App allows remote control of LG HVAC equipment, along with other LG home appliances. ThinQ features include voice-activated commands, the ability to authorize remote access for technicians and schedule comfort conditions on an individual room basis. The LG ThinQ app also offers system scheduling to reduce energy consumption when homeowners are away.

LG Residential Energy Recovery Ventilator

The LG Residential Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) is a ventilation device designed to condition outside air more efficiently for improved indoor air quality and comfort without sacrificing energy efficiency. Featuring a total heat exchanger, the ERV recovers the wasted heat of exhausted indoor air, exchanging it with incoming outdoor air.

Attendees at the world's largest trade show for residential builders, contractors, distributors, and other trade professionals visiting LG's booth #W3045 can interact with the latest LG air conditioning technologies and award-winning products. Information on LG's complete portfolio of air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.

The New American Home®

Beyond the trade show floor during Design & Construction, LG HVAC technologies are featured at The New American Home® (TNAH), official show home of IBS 2023. Complementing the home's unique design characteristics are two energy efficient LG Multi V S 5-ton Heat Recovery outdoor units connected to multiple LG Vertical Air Handler units, which feature LG inverter technology and offer discrete and flexible installation. Duct-free systems in TNAH feature sleek indoor LG Art Cool ™ Mirror units. NAHB chose LG as Platinum Partner for this year's featured "Net Zero" home in the luxury home community of Ascaya in Henderson, Nev.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest lifecycle costs compared to other systems on the market today. Nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global technology and manufacturing. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com

Brian Miseo

+1 862 485 1764

brian.miseo@lg-one.com

LG Art Cool Mirror duct-free products feature a sleek, mirrored finish, quiet operation, and energy-efficient inverter technology. Wall-mounted indoor units are a great option where ducting is hard to route, and minimal clearance around the unit offers flexibility in installation. (PRNewswire)

LG’s Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater provides an energy-efficient alternative to electric resistance or gas water heaters. LG inverter technology heats water with an efficiency of 3.75 uniform energy factor allowing for an energy savings of over 70 percent when com-pared to a conventional electric heater. (PRNewswire)

With the LG Vertical Air Handler Unit, builders and homeowners working with tradition-al, ducted infrastructure can benefit from inverter technology. As a configurable unit, con-tractors have the flexibility to install the LG Vertical Air Handler in a way that’s best suit-ed for the application. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA