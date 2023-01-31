RENO TAHOE, RENO-TAHOE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND THE RENO+SPARKS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WANT TO HELP YOU PLAN A 2023 VACATION

In support of U.S. Travel Association's "National Plan for Vacation Day"

RENO, Nev., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), Reno Tahoe, Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce are working to raise awareness of the benefits of travel and inspire Americans to start planning their next adventure for 2023.

"Travel is an integral element of the human experience," said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. "Travel is known to increase mental and physical health; it creates art; it builds a sense of understanding between cultures; it supports infrastructure; and it creates industry that allows the economic well-being of countless individuals, families and destinations around the world."

According to the U.S. Travel Association, "National Plan for Vacation Day is a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year, at the start of the year, and inspire them to use those days to explore the USA."

Recent findings from Travel Nevada and Tourism Economics estimate that 43.2 million travelers generated an economic impact of $62.5 billion in 2021, resulting in $4.4 billion in tax revenue, and sustaining 355,000 jobs throughout the state of Nevada. Illustrating the economic importance of travel, a bipartisan bill backed by Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen was approved by congress in December 2022. The Omnibus Travel and Tourism Act created a new position for an Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Travel and Tourism, who will be responsible for the first-ever national strategy for travel and tourism, as well as enhancing tourism in the U.S. on a national and international level.

"As Chair of the Senate's Tourism Subcommittee, one of my top priorities has been to strengthen Nevada's tourism, travel, and hospitality industries -- which are critical to our state's economy, our businesses, and our workers," said Senator Rosen. "Through my new bipartisan law enacted last month, we have created the first-ever high-ranking federal position tasked solely with overseeing and creating a national tourism strategy that will help bolster travel to Nevada. As we continue working to enhance Nevada tourism, I'm proud to join Reno Tahoe, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce in encouraging travelers to make their plans to come visit our great state."

More than 4.3 million travelers were moved through RNO in 2022. As Northern Nevada grows, along with demand for travel, RNO is building now to meet future needs. MoreRNO is a decade-long expansion and renovation project to enhance infrastructure and improve the entire travel experience, from drop-off zones to security and from departure to ground transportation.

"We're excited to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day as we embark on a tremendous journey for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport with our MoreRNO infrastructure program," said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. "We look forward to transforming the travel experience for generations to come and we appreciate our partnership with Reno Tahoe."

Reno Tahoe and RNO have launched a contest to help Northern Nevadans, and other Americans, actively participate in National Plan for Vacation Day. Four lucky winners will win a pair of tickets to or from RNO. More information can be found at VisitRenoTahoe.com: https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/contests/2023-national-plan-for-vacation-day-contest/

"An airport is an asset for the community it serves," said Harris. "While Reno Tahoe's purpose is to bring visitors, it's important that we also support the local businesses and amenities that enhance quality of life for both visitors and locals. We want to bring people here, but we're also encouraging locals to get out of town, have new adventures, and find fresh opportunities for exploration and relaxation. RNO is crucial to that experience."

Destination Analysts reports that 79% of Americans believe vacations are important to their overall health and well-being. Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver is delivering a National Plan for Vacation Day reminder to Chamber members this year, to emphasize the benefits of travel, not only to their employees but also to their bottom line.

"Hundreds of businesses and more than 40,000 jobs in the Reno-Sparks area are directly impacted by tourism. Visitors make a considerable investment in this community every day, supporting infrastructure through sales and room tax, and positively impacting the economic health and well-being of Northern Nevada businesses," said Silver.

"U.S. workers are leaving behind an annual average of 700 million unused vacation days," added Harris. "National Plan for Vacation Day is a great reminder to give yourself the time you've earned."

