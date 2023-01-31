Very Good Ventures Welcomes First Chief Revenue Officer and First Head of Product Management

New positions will enable the continued scaling and alignment with strategic priorities

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Good Ventures (VGV), the leading Flutter app development consultancy, today announced David Zemanek has joined the company as its first Chief Revenue Officer, and Tanesha Smith-Wattley has joined as its first Head of Product Management.

VGV is in a period of rapid expansion in response to the rising demand for Flutter services. The company was founded in 2018, and revenue grew over 92 percent year over year in 2022. Zemanek and Smith-Wattley's additions come at a time where VGV is responding to a growing need in the market for a comprehensive suite of consultative offerings alongside their already industry-leading developmental services. These expansions are underway while still supporting the culture that VGV is known for in the industry: one that prioritizes collaboration, high quality scalable development practices, as well as respect and positivity between peers and clients alike.

"It's an exciting time to be working with technology, and specifically Flutter. We're seeing more opportunities to provide expanded services – like design and product management – to take Flutter apps to the next level beyond what companies were considering even just a few years ago," said David DeRemer, CEO and founder of VGV. "Bringing Tanesha and David on board is an important step that enables us to deeply think about these growing needs and the role that we can play in addressing them. David and Tanesha are incredibly respected, strong leaders in their respective fields who both share the cultural values that we prioritize at VGV – ones that I intentionally modeled on those that I experienced during my time at frog, where they're both joining us from. Their additions will help our team continue to do what we do best – design, build, and create beautiful apps and technical products – while also helping guide us into our next phase of growth."

As CRO, Zemanek will lead client relationship development, expansion and growth, and will guide strategic initiatives that support new and ongoing revenue streams. He brings nearly thirty years of business development experience and leadership roles, most recently from frog, one of the world's top global creative consultancies, where he was the Head of Business Development and Go-to-market Strategy.

"When I think about innovative companies that are adding true value to the market, VGV stands out. They started in an area they were passionate about and quickly gained prominence as the leading Flutter app consultancy helping companies make smart decisions to bring new experiences forward," said Zemanek. "Importantly, they understand the depth of the opportunity that's in front of them and are looking towards future – and current – partnerships through a collaborative, proactive lens. That vision, combined with the impressive caliber of the people on the entire team, makes me incredibly excited to join the company."

Smith-Wattley's addition as Head of Product management marks the creation of a new offering from VGV. In the role, she'll design and implement the company's product management strategy and solutions, working with leaders across all of VGV's teams to integrate it into ongoing and future consultative projects and defining standards and methodologies. Smith-Wattley has over a decade of digital product leadership experience. She was most recently a Senior Product Manager with frog, where she focused on product experience delivery.

"VGV has built an impressive reputation as the Flutter app development experts. Critically, they know that their work has far more potential, and are making smart, strategic decisions to build their capabilities," said Smith-Wattley. "When you combine a group of people like they have at VGV – the best in their fields, but also really fun and creative thinkers – with their varied mix of enterprise clients, there is limitless growth potential. I'm looking forward to joining this team and working with current and future clients to uncover more of those opportunities."

