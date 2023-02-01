CFNA Announces Mastercard® As Exclusive Payments Network for New Bridgestone Private Label and Co-Branded Credit Cards

Mastercard® to become exclusive payments network for CFNA's new Bridgestone Private Label and Co-Branded credit cards supporting Bridgestone brands Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, and Wheel Works.

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit First National Association (CFNA), a limited purpose, nationally chartered credit card bank, has entered into a long-term brand agreement with Mastercard® as the exclusive payments network for its new Bridgestone Private Label and Co-Branded credit cards. This alliance will enable CFNA to begin issuing its new Private Label and Co-Branded credit cards on the Mastercard Network in March 2023.

CFNA is positioning itself to deliver new financing products and market-leading services that meet the mobility needs of today's consumers, including the ability to issue a consumer co-branded general purpose credit card, as part of its strategic focus to enhance its already powerful payment solutions. CFNA's payment solutions serve 4.6 million cardholders and can be found in more than 8,000 retail locations nationwide.

The new CFNA products and services, including promotional financing, digital capabilities, and a robust rewards program with up to 4% back in rewards on purchases is set to appeal to a multi-generational audience, provide innovative frictionless customer experiences, and drive higher traffic volume to Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, and Wheel Works locations, which are all Bridgestone Americas service providers.

CFNA's alliance with Mastercard means its Bridgestone Private Label and Co-Branded credit cardholders will experience the security and convenience of Mastercard's network with every transaction. Additionally, Co-Branded credit cardholders will be able to enjoy additional rewards and perks including complimentary 24/7 airport concierge service, detection and protection against identity theft, access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences, and more.

CFNA and Mastercard share a common goal of delivering great value to customers and an exceptional cardholder experience. "The future of CFNA as a healthy, growing business depends on our ability to captivate the attention of today's consumer," says CFNA President Brian Zempel. "A basic credit product just isn't enough anymore. Today's consumers are sophisticated and particular about why they shop, where they shop, and how they finance purchases. CFNA is excited to work with Mastercard to offer innovative, customer-first payment solutions that earn our customers' loyalty for life."

"We're excited to partner with CFNA and bring the power and security of our network to its cardholders nationwide for a one-of-a kind payments experience on and off the road," said John Levitsky, Executive Vice President, North America at Mastercard. "Together, we look forward to delivering industry-leading benefits and payment innovation to CFNA cardholders that add more value to their everyday lives as they navigate their daily and business automotive needs."

More details will be provided to existing cardholders in the coming months regarding the transition to the new card program in March 2023.

About Credit First National Association (CFNA):

CFNA is a private label credit card bank and the consumer credit division of Bridgestone Americas, delivering trusted and powerful payment solutions to meet the dynamics of business and daily life. CFNA provides the consumer credit solution for the Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, and Wheel Works brands, in addition to customized retail credit services for other tire and automotive retailers— more than 8,000 merchants nationwide. With competitive interest rates, generous credit limits, and promotional financing, CFNA's 4.6 million cardholders enjoy greater purchasing power and financial peace of mind.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

