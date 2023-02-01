Shannon Sharpe, Warren Moon and Charles Woodson Celebrate Pro Bowl Weekend With Giving Back Event

Pro Football Hall of Famer's kickoff Pro Bowl Games with Charity Event in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Portier Cognac announced today, the 20th Annual Hall of Fame Players Soirée will take place at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pro Football Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Warren Moon and Charles Woodson will host one of the most anticipated events of the year. This star-studded, red-carpet event, benefitting FieldXperience's Generation BE Foundation, kicks off the weekend at 'Alle Lounge on 66' on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 7pm to 10pm followed by a post party at Eight Lounge. For info and tickets: (https://HallofFamePlayersParty.eventbrite.com)

Guests in attendance will mix and mingle with some of the biggest names in football, play poker while raising money in the gaming lounge, sip on signature cocktails, dine on mouth-watering Las Vegas fare, and participate in an unparalleled live and silent auction featuring signed memorabilia from your favorite sports legends.

"This is the 20th Annual event so coming back to Las Vegas is incredibly special for me", said Moon. "I've hosted fundraisers for two decades to provide scholarships to students with a goal of consistently giving back to the local community. It gives me great pride to host this event, bringing the most influential and respected people in the sports industry together, in an effort to not only raise funds, but spotlight the great accomplishments of these students gives."

"So much of the inspiration in my life comes from the places I've been, and people I've met through professional football," says Sharpe. "I started thinking, 'What if I could share that sense of connection and conversation with friends, with everyone!' That's the reason for creating Le Portier Cognac. I'm excited to share my off-field inspiration at the Pro Bowl with the next generation of NFL Players and give back to the community."

ABOUT GENERATION BE

FieldXperience's GENERATION BE (Gen BE) Foundation provides high school and college students with scholarships to innovative career-readiness programs focusing on preparing them for their first career post-graduation. Scholarships provide students with access to human (soft) skills development crucial for the real-world success, engaging online training and micro-internships (work experiences) to get them ready for "adulting" in the real-world.

ABOUT SLAM! NEVADA

Founded by Pitbull, SLAM!'s mission is to advance learning opportunities for children from all walks of life through a national network of SLAM schools that prepare students for college and sports-industry careers. This event will provide scholarships to the local SLAM! Nevada high school students. Students will be interviewing athletes on the red carpet during this event as a micro-internship for the SLAM! Broadcast Academy.

ABOUT SHANNON SHARPE

Shannon Sharpe is a former NFL tight-end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). He is currently an analyst and co-host on FS1 "Undisputed" Monday thru Friday 9:30am – 12pm EST and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Sharpe is one of the top social media influencers in football, both active and retired and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6, 2011. He played 12 seasons for the Broncos and two with the Ravens, winning three (3) Super Bowls and finishing his career as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060) and receiving touchdowns (62) by a tight end. He was the first tight end to amass over 10,000 receiving yards and was named to the first team of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

ABOUT WARREN MOON

Warren Moon is a former National Football League (NFL) who played for 23 seasons with the Vikings, Seahawks, and Chiefs. Moon is considered one of the greatest undrafted players in NFL history. Moon was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, becoming the first black quarterback and first undrafted quarterback to receive the honor. He's also the only player inducted to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Moon was in the top five all-time when he retired for passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass attempts, and pass completions and was named to 9 Pro Bowls (1988–1995, 1997). The Tennessee Titans retired his number at halftime on October 1, 2006, vs the Dallas Cowboys.

