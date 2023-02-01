TEAMSTERS OPPOSE SHIP IT ACT

H.R. 471 Threatens Worker and Motorist Safety

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien sent letters to members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urging them to oppose H.R. 471, the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking (SHIP IT) Act. The legislation, introduced by Representatives Jim Costa (CA-21) and Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), would jeopardize the safety of workers, motorists and any American that uses an interstate highway – all while doing nothing to address the root causes of our nation's supply chain woes.

"Supply chain challenges and bottle necks over the last few years have laid bare a number of critical issues in the trucking industry, including the prevalence of poor working conditions, rampant and illegal misclassification of drivers under labor law, and the scourge of fly-by-night contracted and subcontracted motor carriers," O'Brien said in his letter to the U.S. House of Representatives. "H.R. 471 looks to wrong and dangerous short-term 'solutions' to the very real legal and economic issues present in commercial trucking."

The SHIP IT Act would allow for the introduction of heavier, more dangerous trucks on the road that are prone to more frequent and more severe crashes. It would also grant the Secretary of Transportation unjustifiable authority on size and weight requirements and gut fatigue protections for drivers carrying agricultural goods.

"The International Brotherhood of Teamsters welcomes important conversations about improving the trucking industry – for both drivers and the American consumer," O'Brien said. "However, H.R. 471 is simply an anti-safety bill in sheep's clothing."

