WESTWOOD CELEBRATES 22 NEW ASSOCIATES

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce the appointment of 22 new associates.

Associates are selected for their exceptional contributions to Westwood's growth, company culture, and remarkable client service.

Alina Randall – Project Manager, Englewood, CO

Andrew Howard – Project Manager, Las Vegas, NV

Barry Morgan – Senior Director, North Region, Minneapolis, MN

Brandon Hicks – Regional Survey Office Leader, Charlotte, NC

Chet Leugers – Senior Project Manager, Dallas, TX

Hector Leon – Project Manager, Plano, TX

Jacob Kerley – Transmission Engineering Supervisor, Minneapolis, MN

Jason Lehigh – Senior Project Manager, Dallas, TX

Jenny Thoren – Senior Treasury Manager, Minneapolis, MN

Kellin Collins – Project Manager, Las Vegas, NV

Kyle Johnson – Survey Project Manager, St. Cloud, MN

Levi Mitchell – Project Manager, Madison, WI

Mitchell Ott – Project Manager, Plano, TX

Paige Mortenson – Site Design Lead Engineer, Minneapolis, MN

Pat Zacharie – Vice President, General Counsel, Plano, TX

Paul Villaluz – Senior Project Manager, Las Vegas, NV

Rob Greening – Structural Engineering Manager, Madison, WI

Ryan Grohnke – Cultural Resources Manager, Minneapolis, MN

Spencer Sellner – Project Manager, Madison, WI

Trevor Garfield – Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Plano, TX

Tricia Woliver – Senior Project Manager, Celina, TX

Yen Lai – Project Manager, San Antonio, TX

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading, award-winning, full-service, professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure, private development, wind, solar, and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2022, Westwood placed #13 and #26 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists and received a first place Zweig Marketing Excellence award. Westwood also ranked consistently higher for five consecutive years on the Engineering News Record (ENR) 500 as one of the country's leading design firms. The firm regularly ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

Source:

Westwood Professional Services, Inc.

12701 Whitewater Drive, Suite 300

Minnetonka, MN 55343

888-937-5150

www.westwoodps.com

