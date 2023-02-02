The fintech company announces the launch of FutureCoins, a first-of-its-kind rewards program that directly links climate-friendly purchases to carbon reduction

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future , the fintech company that is revolutionizing the way we combat climate change, has announced the launch of its new rewards program, FutureCoins. This groundbreaking program allows consumers to earn money by reducing their carbon footprint, making it easier and more rewarding than ever before to make climate-friendly choices. FutureCoins will serve to disrupt carbon markets by paying people directly for carbon reductions.

Climate startup Future becomes first to pay members to reduce carbon emissions with FutureCoins. (PRNewswire)

Each FutureCoin is equivalent to one metric tonne (1,000 kg) of carbon saved, and will launch with an initial starting price of $90 per tonne, which is thirty times the average price paid for carbon in the voluntary market[1]. Users can earn FutureCoins by completing various missions, such as switching to an electric vehicle, opting for public transit instead of driving, saving on gas and electricity, or purchasing refurbished rather than brand new electronics.

Future is best known for its FutureCard Visa® Debit Card, a climate-first debit card that rewards users with up to 6% cashback on actions such as taking public transportation, electric vehicle charging, using e-bikes and/or scooters, shopping for second hand clothes and furniture, and opting for meat and dairy alternatives at the grocery store*. FutureCoins will serve as the latest addition to Future's outsized rewards for consumers for smart, conscious spending that's better for their wallet and better for the planet.

"At Future, we are always looking for exciting ways to encourage climate-friendly consumption, and that began with offering generous cashback to our FutureCard members," explained Future Co-Founder and CEO, Jean-Louis Warnholz. "We're taking rewards to the next level now with FutureCoins, building on our novel carbon analytics tools, to give consumers extra credit for actions that matter the most."

To celebrate the launch of FutureCoins, Future will be offering free electric vehicle charging today, February 2nd. FutureCard members can take advantage of this offer when they utilize EV charging networks nationwide (e.g., Electrify America, ChargePoint, Tesla Supercharger, EVgo, Blink Charging). To learn more about FutureCoins, visit https://www.future.green/futurecoins .

About Future

Future is building the most rewarding way to pay in the sustainable economy, incentivizing consumers to make climate-friendly purchases and support the shift towards a low-carbon future. Future pays consumers to reduce their carbon footprint and offers personalized recommendations to save cash and carbon. Future launched the award-winning FutureCard Visa® Debit Card offering 5% cashback at 50,000 businesses across the U.S. To learn more about Future, visit future.green .

*Terms and conditions apply. See future.green/legal/rewards for details. Future is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The FutureCard Visa® Debit Card is issued by Piermont Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

