Degreechoices releases new rankings; CUNY City College wins top spot

5 Florida public universities in top 30. University of Florida, Florida international University in top 10.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Degreechoices, the online college guide and advice company, has released its 2023 rankings of the best colleges and universities in America. CUNY City College, Princeton University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the list of national universities.

The rest of the top 10 were rounded out by University of Florida, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Florida International University, California Institute of Technology, and University of Pennsylvania.

Degreechoices also ranks colleges and universities in several different categories, including best liberal arts colleges, best colleges by region, best majors and graduate programs, and best Hispanic serving institutions.

The 2023 rankings measure 1,618 4-year institutions.

Degreechoices rankings apply a unique measure of the economic return students attending different colleges and universities can expect from their educational investment.

The rankings are derived wholly from public cost and earnings data from the Department of Education.

Two metrics are used to calculate an institution's total economic score.

Payback measures how long it takes the average student to pay back the total cost of attending college with marginal earnings. Marginal earnings are the difference between what the average student would have earned before attending college and what they earn afterwards.

EarningsPlus compares student earnings after college against a benchmark that Degreechoices adjusts based on each school's unique mix of academic programs and the in-state/out-of-state composition of the student body.

Payback and EarningsPlus are then mathematically combined into a single economic score, a number that depicts a school's comparative economic value.

With Degreechoices' metrics, public universities fare much better than in traditional college rankings. For example, among national universities, 9 of the top 20, and 31 of the top 50 are public institutions.

"Many of these schools demonstrate superior economic value while being more inclusive in terms of admissions and the percentage of students who come from lower-income backgrounds," said David Levy, the architect of the ranking system.

"We believe our focus on the economics of a school's program highlights a value overlooked by existing ranking systems that have, in effect, put a premium on prestige and affluence. Our rankings provide policy makers with what they have been asking for - a new way to measure the tangible economic return that colleges provide students," Levy added.

