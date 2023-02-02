Introducing SirtLife Nutrition™ - The Revolutionary Supplement Brand That Is A Powerful Extension of The Proven Sirtfood Diet

SirtLife Nutrition Provides Convenient, Science-Backed Solutions to Help Users Achieve a Slimmer, Healthier Body

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing SirtLife Nutrition™ , a revolutionary supplement brand and extension of the popular Sirtfood Diet , founded by experts in nutritional medicine and pharmacology, Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten. The Sirtfood diet is based on the scientific principle that foods rich in polyphenols help activate the body's "skinny gene" – aka sirtuins. As sirtuins—a family of signaling proteins involved in metabolic regulation— are activated in the body, this natural protein supports a metabolic boost to support healthy aging and a stronger, healthier body. SirtLife Nutrition harnesses these principles into their cutting-edge formulas to serve as an extension of the Sirtfood Diet and help you boost your metabolism for a slimmer physique.†*

"Sirtuin Activation is one of the most effective ways that anyone can support their health," said Glen Matten, co-author of the international bestseller, The Sirtfood Diet, "a diet rich in our newly discovered group of wonder foods, 'Sirtfoods,' can have a profound effect on your wellness journey." His co-author, Aidan Goggins, added, "With SirtLife Nutrition, we've formulated a robust line of convenient, affordable, and easy-to-use supplements to help our large Sirtfood Diet community and anyone else that wants to experience the benefits of the SirtLife and achieve their health and wellness goals."

Pharmacist Aidan Goggins and nutritionist Glen Matten received global success with their international bestselling book "The Sirtfood Diet." The Sirtfood diet is followed by world champions and Olympic athletes and has caught the praise of countless celebrities, including the Grammy®, Oscar®, BRIT, and Tony Award® winning singer-songwriter Adele, former UFC champion Conor McGregor, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. By creating SirtLife Nutrition, Aidan and Glen aim to help every person achieve the positive effects and results of the Sirtfood diet through these groundbreaking new supplements.†*

Offering convenient, complete solutions that contain the power of sirtuins, SirtLife Nutrition delivers customers access to these special ingredients. SirtLife Nutrition's formulas contain a blend of sirtuin-activating polyphenols with other science-backed ingredients to help users meet their wellness goals, boost their metabolism, and live life to their fullest potential.

Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten's SirtLife Nutrition brand launches with the following two premium dietary supplements:†*

Sirt Complete™ - a unique blend of 10 powerful, sirtuin-activating ingredients chosen specifically to support your body's processes to help you manage your weight, boost energy, support digestion, and transform overall health and well-being. - a unique blend of 10 powerful, sirtuin-activating ingredients chosen specifically to support your body's processes to help you manage your weight, boost energy, support digestion, and transform overall health and well-being.

Ultimate Sirt Juice™ - a drinkable nutrient powder that helps your "skinny genes" to help you experience more energy, a slimmer waist, and whole body wellness. Ultimate Sirt Juice also contains antioxidants to support cardiovascular and immune health, and improve your sense of overall wellness as you age. - a drinkable nutrient powder that helps your "skinny genes" to help you experience more energy, a slimmer waist, and whole body wellness. Ultimate Sirt Juice also contains antioxidants to support cardiovascular and immune health, and improve your sense of overall wellness as you age.

About Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten

Award winning experts in nutritional medicine and pharmacology, Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten received their master's degrees from the world-renowned University of Surrey. Their best-selling book, The Sirtfood Diet has become a global phenomenon, with praise and breakthrough health and fitness stories coming from celebrities, professional athletes, news shows, magazines, and TV programs around the world. The SirtLife Diet has become a proven and effective apparatus for anyone to reach their wellness goals, boost their metabolism, and live life to their fullest potential.

About SirtLife Nutrition

Crafted and founded by award-winning experts in nutritional medicine and pharmacology, Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten authors of the bestselling book "The Sirtfood Diet", SirtLife Nutrition offers revolutionary dietary supplements that harness the incredible power of sirtuins — special proteins that can unlock a wide range of benefits in your body. Made with only high-quality ingredients, SirtLife Nutrition formulas boost your metabolism for a slimmer physique and a healthier body without the need to drastically change your diet. Follow SirtLife Nutrition on Social Media. You can find SirtLife Nutrition on Facebook @SirtLifeNutrition , on Instagram @SirtLifeNutrition , on Twitter @SirtLife and www.SirtLifeNutrition.com .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

