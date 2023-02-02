Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 3 New Advanced Intellectual Property IP Litigation Research Tools

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of intellectual property litigation research and expert witness services.

Methodologies flow from client requests for specialized research focused on complex IP litigation research problems

The MUS research group has developed and validated 3 advanced intellectual property (IP) litigation research methodologies designed to provide demanding litigation teams with robust and validated testing expertise. We now offer the following litigation support research methodologies.

Updates to the MUS Empirical Ordinary Observer Test (EOOT) Updated Based on Acceptance by the Court. This is an update of our original EOOT methodology accepted by the court and now offers litigation teams robust survey-based research tool for addressing patent invalidity analysis in addition to infringement. Migration of EOOT Methodology to Cover Trademark, Trade Dress and Copyright Litigation Survey Design. Based on requests from leading clients we have now migrated our structured and validated EOOT methodology to cover Trademark, Trade Dress and Copyright matters. When have undertaken advanced development of new survey tools that optimize control design selection and statistical analysis. Formal Research on the Problems Related to the Use of Design Experts in Design Patent Litigation. Our research team has recently completed a large-sample research study focused on examination of whether experts with advanced training in design create an inherent bias in the application of the ordinary observer test. Our research is consistent with data from other leading research teams that examined the impact of expert training on copyright and trademark expert testimony and report generation. Our data shows that design experts do in fact view products much differently as compared to normal consumers validated for purchase intent. Our upcoming paper provides scientifically validated support for these key insights.

The genesis for these methodologies flows from client requests for specialized research needs focused on complex IP litigation research problems in new and developing technology domains.

