CEimpact Appoints Nicole Foster as Manager of Pharmacy Technician and Client Education

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEimpact, the pharmacy education and training company whose mission is to educate pharmacists to practice at the top of their license, announced today the addition of Nicole Foster as Manager of Pharmacy Technician and Client Education at CEimpact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nichole to our team" said Jen Moulton, President. "As a successful and connected pharmacy technician, she is in a great position to expand our technician education and support their growth and development in pharmacy practice. Her experiences will also serve as an asset to our partners in education development and accreditation."

Foster arrives to CEimpact from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she led the pharmacy technician education and training program. Nichole has over two decades of pharmacy experience and is committed to the growth and advancement of pharmacy technicians. Her efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy technicians earned her the honor of being the inaugural pharmacy technician to receive the Distinguished Service award from ASHP in 2020.

"CEimpact has become a trailblazer for innovative continuing education," said Foster. "I am so excited to join this highly skilled team to bring about effective solutions and education for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians. There is a limited amount of CE for Pharmacy Technicians that is specifically created for and by fellow Pharmacy Technicians, and I am very much looking forward to changing that narrative. Pharmacy Technicians' job roles and responsibilities are changing rapidly and it is time to highlight the capabilities of these highly skilled healthcare professionals."

Nichole earned her Master's in Education and Bachelor's in Biology from Cumberland University and her Master's in Business Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University. Nichole was one of the first group of technicians in the United States to gain the credential of CPhT-Adv. She is a member of the Pharmacy Technician Accreditation Council for ASHP and a member of the Certification Council for PTCB.

