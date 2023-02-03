Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022

Top Analyst Firms Highlight Cognizant's Growing Partnerships, Technology Capabilities, and Innovative Thinking to Help Clients Quickly Scale and Compete

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, insurance, healthcare, and other industries, Cognizant was highlighted for its strength in partnerships, such as Workday and Guidewire, as well as its advanced solutions, including automation and cloud implementation.

During Q4 2022, Cognizant was named a Leader in the following reports:

October

November

December

"The number of analyst reports recognizing Cognizant's leadership increased each quarter throughout 2022 as we continued our commitment of delivering transformative solutions to our clients, from AI&A to automation and cloud technology," said Gaurav Chand, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are appreciative of the analyst community's diligence highlighting our industry expertise, and we look forward to helping more clients realize their visions through digital modernization in 2023."

Throughout 2022, Cognizant was recognized as a Leader in 53 different analyst reports.

