BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional electric bicycle brand Vanpowers Bike has been awarded the EN 15194 certificate by TÜV SÜD, the world's leading third-party testing and certification organization. This means that the City Vanture, the world's first assembled-frame e-bike from Vanpowers Bike, has passed all the tests required to meet the EN 15194 standard. The product has therefore reached the highest level of quality and safety certification and possesses the necessary qualifications to enter the international market.

Vanpowers Bike LEGO-Like Assembled-Frame Ebike City Vanture Receives TÜV SÜD Certification (PRNewswire)

"The Vanpowers City Vanture is another think-outside-the-box ebike with a clever design and unexpectedly good road manners." Forbes said in the news. "To meet the need for stable, fast, and lightweight e-bikes," the Vanpowers Bike team said, "we developed the City Vanture, the first LEGO-like assembled-frame ebike, with a frame alignment tolerance below 1 mm, bringing this city-oriented electric bike to near racing-class standards. We're proud to be dedicated to the innovation of sustainable e-bike development solutions and clean, green mobility options."

To create the first assembled-frame e-bike on the market, Vanpowers Bike used an ancient construction technique seen 7000 years ago: the mortise-and-tenon structure, a very sturdy type of joinery used in many buildings that are still standing after thousands of years. The technique is so notably reliable that it is even used today in modern woodworking. Applying this method as an approach to frame assembly prevents further contribution to the high scrap rate found with repeated brazing throughout the traditional manufacturing process.

TÜV SÜD is one of the most trusted authorities in the field of quality certification. TÜV SÜD conducted a thorough evaluation of the City Vanture e-bike model in strict accordance with the requirements of EN 15194, including a frame alignment tolerance test. The German headquarters has certified that the City Vanture's frame, safety components, and electrical systems comply with EU government and market standards.

Vanpowers Bike has stated that recognition from such a well-respected third-party organization has greatly promoted their development. The company asserts that it will continue to put consumers' needs first by focusing on improving product quality, ensuring that it complies with pertinent international standards, guaranteeing e-bike safety, and offering clients the most outstanding e-bikes possible.

For more information, click here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vanpowers Bike