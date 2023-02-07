3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable March 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2023.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, 3M had 549,245,105 common shares outstanding and 62,801 shareholders of record.

