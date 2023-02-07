Border Coalition Calls on House Republicans to Deliver on their Commitment to Restore Order at the Border

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), along with the strongest-ever assembled coalition of immigration groups and leaders, today released a letter calling on the House Majority to immediately begin implementing the "Commitment to America" and, in particular, end the Biden Border Crisis.

The letter states:

February 7, 2023

Dear Members of the House of Representatives,

With the 118th Congress officially underway, it is time for the House majority to immediately begin implementing the "Commitment to America" and, in particular, end the Biden Border Crisis. During the final months of the 117th Congress, you made an unwavering commitment to "Secure the Border and Combat Illegal Immigration" and to "End catch-and-release loopholes."[1][2] This was echoed as a rallying cry on the campaign trail and we are encouraged by the stalwart freshman class joining your ranks this Congress in the fight for America's future.

The time for action is now. The previous Congress failed the American people by refusing to hold the Biden Administration, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accountable for a historic border crisis intentionally created by their policies. Consistent with the American Security Task Force plan unveiled last summer, the new House majority has meaningful solutions to secure the border, including to, "expand authorities like Title 42," "change asylum laws to protect legitimate claims and prevent fraudulent claims," "end abuse of parole authority," and "require implementation of [Migrant Protection Protocols]," amongst other critical items.[3] The undersigned coalition was proud to work with you to strengthen this plan and hold the line against lame duck open-borders policies, and now stands ready to assist you in turning these proven policies into meaningful legislative reforms. The 118th Congress cannot resort to the mere reallocation of resources – laws must actually be changed to close loopholes that have been weaponized by the Biden Administration. This necessarily means ending the massive abuse of our asylum system.

Our Nation simply cannot withstand the damage being done to our sovereignty, security, and well-being. Americans are begging for the crisis to end and do not want to be complicit in the human trafficking the Biden Administration's policies facilitate. From the border-area landowners who live in constant fear while their property and livelihoods are destroyed to the flood of fentanyl that is affecting millions of lives in all 435 congressional districts, a border that is not secure equates to nothing less than the decline of our great Nation. Even as the Biden Administration now attempts to mask illegal immigration numbers by implementing unlawful, mass parole under the guise of legality through the ports of entry, the damage continues to take its toll. It is past time to act to protect Americans from this Biden Administration-imposed crisis. It is time to hold those accountable who were entrusted to defend our borders and who have failed this country in the most destructive of ways. It is time to rebuke those who would hold border crisis solutions hostage to their demands for amnesty.

The American people have entrusted you with control of the House, and the clear commitment to restore order at our border was a key reason. With the situation worsening every day, confronting Biden Administration policies and flaws in our system that invite chaos and abuse at our borders cannot be delayed. This is a commitment Americans expect you to fulfill, but more importantly, they deserve immediate action.

Sincerely,

Organizations

Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime

America First Policy Institute

Center for Renewing America

Center for the American Way of Life

Claremont Institute

Conservative Partnership Institute

Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research, and Education

Eagle Forum

Federation for American Immigration Reform

Heritage Action for America

The Heritage Foundation

Judicial Watch

NumbersUSA

The Remembrance Project

Texas Public Policy Foundation

Senior Officials (Listed with Former Title)

Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Derek Maltz, Director of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Special Operations Division

Gene Hamilton, Counselor to the Attorney General, Senior Counselor to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Joseph Edlow, Acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Lamar Smith, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship

Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection

Rodney Scott, Chief of the Border Patrol

Russ Vought, Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget

Tom Homan, Acting Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Mark Meadows, Chief of Staff to the President of the United States

Christopher Landau, United States Ambassador to Mexico

