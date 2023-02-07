iCRYO Set to Host Two Conferences and Sponsor CryoCON in 2023

Emerging Recovery and Wellness Franchise to Host Second Annual Conference in Addition to Launching CAMP iCRYO

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO , the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has announced their second annual Elevate Conference to take place in Houston this year. In addition to Elevate, the brand will be hosting a mini conference in Las Vegas, known as CAMP iCRYO.

iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewswire)

The brand will be kicking off Q2 strong with the first annual CAMP conference which will take place from April 18-21 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Partners will get a taste of what iCRYO has planned for the year, and get to see firsthand the innovations the franchise has taken within the last year. Between new and revolutionary medical services, brand partnerships and new additions to their corporate team, iCRYO continues to capitalize on this momentum.

iCRYO's annual conference, Elevate, will take place from September 27 to October 1st at Hilton Americas in Houston. This will be the brand's second time hosting the Elevate conference since they began franchising in 2017. The conference will allow iCRYO to showcase their business model, brand differentiators and what makes them a strong franchise choice. They will honor their existing franchisees, and recognize those who have gone above and beyond for the brand. The goal of the conference is to make their existing partners feel appreciated and seen, while showcasing the strides they have taken and the future plans for the brand.

"I'm excited to be able to host two separate conferences this year to not only give back to our amazing employees and franchisees, but to help showcase the immense growth we have seen this past year," stated Kyle Jones, Chief Innovation and Branding Officer. "We are constantly looking to innovate and stay on top of trends, and this has allowed us to take some pivotal steps in our overall brand development."

The leading cryotherapy brand will have a booth and sponsor the CryoCON Convention in Dallas on March 5th and 6th. The largest cryotherapy wellness convention in the world, CryoCON features a variety of exciting options that focus on the most important breakthroughs in products, technology, culture, and experiences.

The brand has recently announced the addition of Medical Ozone Ultraviolet Intravenous Therapy (Ozone UV IV Therapy) and NAD+ Intramuscular shots to its core services, both of which are designed to compliment the services they currently offer. They have also recently partnered with BTL, a large medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturer. iCRYO continues to stay on top of trends, and deliver on their promise to elevate your health through their services.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, tnortman@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iCRYO