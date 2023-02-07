NCTC ANNOUNCES STRENGTHENED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH AMT

New Premier Partner Relationship Provides Strategic Advantages to NCTC Members

LENEXA, Kan. and DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) announced today its new agreement with Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), which will provide NCTC members access to AMT's portfolio of solutions, including hardware partners such as DZS, CommScope and Plume.

AMT offers immediate shipment of hardware from renowned manufacturers. This is especially important due to the supply chain issues that have been impacting the industry. Specifically, there will be discounts for Wi-Fi 5 enabled devices that can provide up to 1 gig speeds for customers. Many Wi-Fi products will offer triband capability, selfinstallation options and the ability to function as a Plume WorkPass Gateway. All of which offer value-added experiences for NCTC members and their customers.

Our continued partnership will benefit the NCTC membership with our extensive product knowledge and product availability. As a company, we have evolved to meet new demands. We are also continuously working with our partners to ensure not only quality and improved delivery time but also superior customer experience.

"For over a decade, AMT has been a partner to NCTC and our members; we are now entering into a more strategic phase of our relationship, which is poised to bring our members even greater technology options, service offerings and cost savings," said Lou Borrelli, CEO NCTC.

"The NCTC and AMT have been partners for decades. The Premier Partner Agreement solidifies our relationship and will help AMT to better serve the NCTC membership.

Both the NCTC and AMT have identified manufacturers that we consider strategic and will be of the greatest benefit to the NCTC membership," said AMT CEO Tom McLaughlin.

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

About AMT

Advanced Media Technologies, Inc.® (AMT) is the innovation and performance leader among high-end Broadband equipment suppliers. Unsurpassed quality and uncompromising standards of performance, reliability and service, have made AMT an integral partner of major Broadband Service Providers in the United States, Latin America, and among entertainment and multimedia content delivery companies around the world.

The strategic focus of Advanced Media Technologies, Inc.® (AMT) is the supply of high-performance products from many well-known manufacturers, targeting emerging technology applications in broadband and broadcast, including managed Wi-Fi, FTTx, Optical Transport, IPTV, and Outside Plant Connectivity. AMT's in-house Engineering and Professional Services teams can deliver your complete broadband end-to-end solution.

AMT's complete portfolio of broadband and broadcast equipment includes products from Commscope, Commscope Ruckus, ATX, DZS, Plume, Precision OP, Sercom, Amino and Fortinet among others.

